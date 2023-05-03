Celebrate in style this summer with The White Company

The White Company needs little introduction. The quintessentially British lifestyle brand is known for its beautiful home, kitchen and dining essentials, all of which help to make hosting effortlessly easy.

With the upcoming slew of bank holidays and summer soirées, The White Company really is the perfect destination to know. Whether it’s luxury linens, vases, candles, or tableware, the brand will help you curate a stunning tablescape for all your indoor feasts, relaxed picnics and alfresco meals this summer and beyond.

From hosting a coronation party to enjoying the warmer weather with seasonal suppers and spending quality time with friends and family, these are the top picks to shop from The White Company that will ensure you have a wonderful time.

The White Company Hampton collection tableware: From £12, Thewhitecompany.com

When tablescaping, it’s important to have a lovely collection of tableware, and the Hampton range from The White Company is bound to impress your guests. Each piece is individually made and features a warm, neutral-coloured glaze. Using Portuguese clay, specialised artisans create stunning shapes for the brand’s serveware, making each piece ideal for enhancing everyday dining.

The White Company Halden champagne flutes: £50, Thewhitecompany.com

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that bubbles (alcoholic or otherwise) make a party. To make your tipple taste even better though, the glassware you choose is essential. The White Company’s champagne flutes boast a striking contemporary design that offers an elegant way to toast. If you want something a little more traditional, turn to these tulip glasses (£40, Thewhitecompany.com).

The White Company footed rattan serving stand: £65, Thewhitecompany.com

Allow this rattan serving stand to take centre stage on your dining table during your next summer soirée. Offering a stylish way to serve your tasty treats, it’s bound to catch the eyes of your guests.

The White Company glass cake stand: £60, Thewhitecompany.com

Aside from the drinks you serve, another party must-have is a dessert. And what better way to make yours stand out than by serving it on a glass cake stand? The elegant lipped edge and detailed stem of The White Company’s design will surely make your pudding look even more delicious.

The White Company summer large candle: £65, Thewhitecompany.com

When it comes to throwing an impressive dinner party, getting the scent of your space right is important. This particular candle is one of The White Company’s signature options; the brand says it has citrusy notes of vetivert, invigorating eucalyptus and crisp sea salt, all of which capture being by the seaside.

The White Company Hambledon reversible placemat, set of two: £20, Thewhitecompany.com

The scalloped hem homeware trend doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, so why not inject some into your home with these placemats? The reversible design means that one side is a blue and white floral print, while the other is plain blue. Complete the effortless tablescape look by pairing them with this camber soft tablecloth (£80, Thewhitecompany.com).

The White Company solar lights, set of six: £20, Thewhitecompany.com

Setting the scene in the evening is just as important as during the day. When it comes to lighting, this string of solar LED lights will add a lovely addition to your garden. They’ll automatically turn on once they’ve been fully charged in direct sunlight and are sure to create a warm, welcoming glow to your space.

The White Company Portobello scalloped oval serving platter: £65, Thewhitecompany.com

You’ve made a wonderful feast of sharing dishes and haven’t got anything nice to serve them on? Yes, we’ve been there too. But that’ll soon come to an end if you introduce this serving platter into your kitchen collection. The scalloped design is wonderfully on trend, and it’s sure to elevate any dining space.

