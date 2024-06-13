These linen shirts from Luca Faloni are ideal for your summer wardrobe

Luca Faloni is a fashion brand that uses the finest materials and Italian craftsmanship to produce a range of menswear that is both comfortable and stylish. Among their most popular products are linen shirts, ideal for your summer wardrobe, with classic designs that have stood the test of time.

Using only 100% pure linen from mills in Northern Italy, and woven by artisan craftsmen and women whose skills have been honed over generations, each product displays exceptional quality and attention to detail that includes mother of pearl buttons. Linen is the perfect material for warm summer days and nights due to its soft, breathable qualities while its durability makes it suitable for just about any occasion.

We’ve been taking a look at Luca Faloni’s linen range and have picked out these five shirt designs for some essential Italian style this summer.

Portofino Linen Shirt

( Portofino Linen Shirt )

This is Luca Faloni’s signature linen shirt, a timeless classic that is suitable for casual and evening wear.

It features a ‘Paramontura’ collar, cut from a single piece of cloth that allows it to keep its shape for longer as well as adding to the shirt’s effortless good looks.

The shirt is available in more than 20 colours, from stylish muted tones and subtle stripes to brighter pinks and blues, giving you a touch of elegance and style whether in the office, eating out, or relaxing on holiday.

Versilia Linen Shirt

( Versilia Linen Shirt )

The Versilia shirt has a fitted shape and a band collar that gives it a more casual appearance without sacrificing style.

A curved hemline adds to its modern look and helps to create a shape that makes you look and feel instantly relaxed.

It pairs as well with smart trousers for an evening in the city as it does with shorts for a trip to the beach, proving its versatility for a range of summer occasions.

Forte Linen Shirt

( Forte Linen Shirt )

The Forte is another of Luca Faloni’s shirts to feature a band collar but, unlike the full-buttoned Versilia, this iconic kaftan design has just three mother of pearl buttons opening to the chest.

With a relaxed fit and a softly curved split hem, this pop-over shirt is ideal for people on the move, quickly able to offer comfort and cool refinement even when the temperature rises.

Ravello Linen Shirt

( Ravello Linen Shirt )

This elegant pop-over shirt retains the relaxed kaftan design but features a French collar – a classic wide cut shape that is appreciated for providing a chic and casual look.

Luca Faloni’s attention to detail is very much in evidence in this shirt, from the split hem to the precision stitching on the cuffs and button placket, through to the cutaway collar.

It comes in nine colours, with our preference leaning towards safari green or French blue which provide cool tones to perfectly match the shirt’s chic appearance.

Linen Jersey Shirt

( Linen Jersey Shirt )

Made from Luca Faloni’s own linen jersey, this is their most breathable and lightweight linen shirt.

Ideal for the hottest summer days when keeping cool is a priority, it offers high natural moisture absorbency while an aloe vera finish keeps it feeling soft.

The contemporary design includes a fluid drape and rounded hem, giving it a streamlined shape that leaves you looking elegantly unruffled even when the temperature rises.

