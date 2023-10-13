The White Company is gearing up for Christmas with a range of new products that can give an extra cosy touch to your home or make affordable gifts to place beneath the tree. From wreaths and garlands that beckon guests through the door, to warming scents that put everyone in the mood for Christmas, you will be ready to welcome friends and family throughout the coming months.

The White Company is known for its carefully crafted products and an attention to detail that make it one of Britain’s most cherished lifestyle brands. Their Christmas collection, available now, is full of festive products that not only make great presents, but can also help place your home at the centre of the celebrations. Here we share some of The White Company’s festive suggestions and pick out a few of our favourite products from their extensive range

Make your home an open house

Friends make the season much more enjoyable, so be sure to get your home ready so you can welcome them with warmth and friendship. The White Company is full of Christmas decorations that give your house a seasonal lift, including wreaths, garlands and Christmas lights. We love this gorgeous pinecone wreath made from a mixture of faux greenery, pinecones and berries. It will add some rustic charm to your front door or can be used as a decorative element on an interior wall or table.

A winter scent can also set the tone for warmth and friendship and The White Company’s Winter Collection is ideal. The spicy and warming notes of cinnamon, clove and orange are in a available in a choice of candles, diffusers or oils and you’ll also find plenty of affordable gift options among this collection too.

For an alternative seasonal scent, the Nordic Woods Collection will transport you to a wintery forest with fresh, woody notes of birchwood, the rich warmth of amber, and the more soothing scent of eucalyptus.

Give yourself an excuse to celebrate

Christmas isn’t just about the Big Day, but finding an excuse to celebrate everything, from an impromptu evening of drinks or a family get-together playing games. And as such celebrations are better with tasty treats to hand, The White Company has a range of homeware that makes sure you’re always ready for the occasion whenever food or drink are called for. We love these Ferne Twisted Stem Champagne Coupes with their hand-twisted stems twinkling under the festive lights and the hand-blown glass providing an extra touch of class to whatever sparkling drinks you serve in them.

For handing round the drinks, canapés or snacks to your guests we recommend this Barton Serving Tray. Its warm, silver-tone finish has wintery good looks, setting off whatever you’re serving in style, while the high-quality aluminium, crafted in India, is durable enough to survive parties or energetic family play.

Embrace the magic of Christmas

From counting down the days with an Advent calendar, to making your own decorations, or simply digging out your favourite festive fashions, the season is full of little moments that make Christmas so unique, so give yourself time to enjoy the wonder of it all.

This Snowy Advent Calendar will appeal to younger members of the family – a charming penguin with 25 numbered pockets that you’ll have fun filling with treats and gifts. Made from super soft velboa faux fur, no-one will be able to resist giving it a cuddle when its pockets are finally empty.

You’ll also find an Advent Calendar that comes packed with daily indulgent treats in its 25 drawers. We’ve had a sneak peak and can reveal it contains candles, shower gels, nail creams and more seasonal scents and wellness goodies – 25 moments of joy!

These days, everyone loves a Christmas jumper, but you can still keep snug with a touch of elegance while dressing for the season. This Sparkle Snowflake Embroidered Jumper is scattered with embroidered snowflakes for a subtler nod to the season, while its comfort fit and a dash of cashmere adds a layer of snugness to its elegant style.

Appreciate the quieter moments

Just because it’s a season of fun and entertainment, you don’t have to rush through it all. Find time to relax with a long bath, treat yourself to a lie-in on Sunday morning or pour yourself a glass of wine as the log fire crackles in the background.

This Motion Sensor Plug In Electronic Diffuser is a great little gadget that delivers the ideal amount of relaxing scent at the touch of a button. Simply add your favourite scent oil and the motion-activated sensor helps you to control when it’s released, providing a tranquil atmosphere in whatever room you choose to use it.

When you find time to put your feet up, give your toes some extra comfort and warmth with a pair of Cashmere Bed Socks. They come in a range of colours to suit your style and are made from pure GCS-certified yarns to take the chill off your feet. And seeing as everyone loves cosy socks at Christmas, we think they’re also a great choice for gifting.

For even more cosiness we think you should consider this Faux Fur Throw, made from soft and silky recycled fibres, and matching Soft Fur Hot Water Bottle. They give so much cuddle comfort on chilly winter evenings that you won’t mind how long spring takes to come around.

Mix old traditions with new rituals

We all have traditions that are handed down through generations – things like opening the sloe gin after the last day of work or a ceremonial placing of the star on top of the Christmas tree. This year, why not start a new ritual such as a designated ‘morning in bed’ or an ‘afternoon pyjama party’, to make sure that Christmas is done your way.

The White Company has a range of nightwear that will add a touch of luxury to any lazy days. This Jersey Piped Printed Classic Pyjama Set will keep you comfortable from top to bottom, with its soft jersey-blend fabric inviting you to curl up in bed or on the sofa. Both the collared pyjama shirt and trousers are printed with tiny stars, adding a subtle sparkle to a festive snooze.

For most Christmas rituals, the Christmas tree takes centre stage and The White Company has got this covered too with a spectacular Pre Lit Grand Spruce Christmas Tree. Standing at 7.5ft tall its high quality faux foliage is an impressively natural-looking shade of green and in-built lights have various settings for a choice of lighting effects. It’s also quick and easy to assemble and take down, leaving more time for those fun festive rituals.

Time for the main event…

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for and, let’s be honest, not everything will go to plan. There may be squabbles and you may not have got round to making your own Christmas pudding. But there’s so much more to enjoy and you’ll learn to appreciate that, whatever happens, your Christmas will be wonderful just the way it is.

Of course, it’s kids that make Christmas extra special, and with The Little White Company you’ll find great gifts for the youngest members of the family besides those friends with newborns. We love their Jingles Reindeer Comforter which is made from recycled fibres and has a squidgy red nose and felt antlers for an all-over soft and soothing feel.

The White Company also has plenty of affordable gifts for grown ups that make great stocking fillers or presents for those surprise visitors. We suspect this Scent Stories Hamper will go down well with any recipient, with candles, hand wash, diffusers and more wrapped up in a hand-woven basket. The scents of myrrh, fir tree and Nordic wood will have your lucky recipient breathing in the magic of Christmas through a swirl of seasonal aromas.

Enjoy the in-between days

We all lose track of time over Christmas, not sure what day it is or questioning if it’s OK to eat mince pies and brandy butter for breakfast. But there’s still plenty of time for fun and relaxation – a visit to see old friends, a quiet walk in the frosty woods and, of course, the fizz and sparkle of new year parties.

To help you get out of the house, even on the coldest mornings, this Down Filled Oversized Puffer Coat will keep you warm and help to make you look and feel great, despite the excesses of Christmas. Made from recycled fibres, and with a detachable hood filled, this down-filled quilted puffer will embrace you in a pillowy cuddle.

When it comes to New Year’s celebrations, you’ll want to make sure your fizz is served in peak condition, ready for those corks to pop. This Champagne Trug is a party essential. Hand-soldered in nickel-plated stainless steel just fill it with ice and it will chill your Champagne to perfection. It also makes a great statement piece, announcing that yours is the place to go back to during the festive period and beyond.

