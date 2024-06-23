Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Actors Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley looked ecstatic as they tied the knot in a romantic wedding ceremony in Hertfordshire on Saturday (22 June).

Brodie-Sangster, 34, who is best known for playing the lovesick child Sam in the 2003 romcom Love Actually, and 38-year-old Riley, who played Annabel Fritton in the 2005 film St Trinian’s, had been dating for two years before they announced their engagement in July 2023.

In images obtained by The Sun, the pair were seen leaving St George’s Church, a stunning 14th-century church in Anstey, Hertfordshire. Riley is seen wearing a satin white dress with a voluminous skirt, and her hair scraped back into a neat bun, topped with a long, lace-trimmed veil. Meanwhile, Brodie-Sangster wore a colourful suit ensemble with pinstriped grey trousers and a floral waist jacket.

Both actors were seen grinning as the guests threw confetti while they held hands walking through the church yard and left in a carriage.

open image in gallery Brodie-Sangster and Riley met on the set of the Sex Pistols drama ‘Pistol’ ( Getty Images )

The pair first met on the set of Danny Boyle’s Disney+ Sex Pistols drama Pistol in March 2021 before making their first public appearance together at the Baftas in March 2023.

Riley was previously married – twice – to Tesla and Space X CEO, billionaire Elon Musk, who she met at a London nightclub in 2008, shortly after his split from his ex-wife Justine Long. They married and divorced twice – first in 2010 to 2012, and then in 2013 to 2016.

When Brodie-Sangster announced their engagement, he shared a picture of them on a gondola, captioning the post: “Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged. Love is all around X,” in a sweet reference to the lyric sang by Bill Nighy’s character in Love Actually.

open image in gallery Brodie-Sangster in ‘Love Actually’ ( Studiocanal )

Talulah confirmed their engagement on X, then known as Twitter.

“Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and I are engaged!” she said.

open image in gallery Brodie-Sangster said ‘Love is all around’ in engagement announcement ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

At the time, Musk replied to her announcement, tweeting: “Congratulations!” He also added a red heart emoji.

Brodie-Sangster has starred in Nanny McPhee, Maze Runner, Nowhere Boy, in which he played a young Paul McCartney, and Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens. He won a new legion of fans thanks to his recurring role as Jojen Reed in Game Of Thrones.

In the acknowledgements for Riley’s book The Quickening, she thanks Musk for being “the perfect ex-husband”.

“He’s a great friend. He looks out for me. We are in a happy place now, where we’re good to each other, which is really nice. I have here utmost love for him,” she told The Independent in 2022.

open image in gallery Riley and Musk pictured in 2012, the year of their first marriage ( Getty Images )

She explained her decision to divorce and remarry Musk, saying that while it “looked strange”, the “logic made sense at the time”.

“I suppose the reason to get remarried was just because it felt silly to be together unmarried after having been married. You know, it’s like a habit,” she said.

