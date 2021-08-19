A TikTok user has revealed that he has undergone surgery to remove a portion of his thyroid that was likely cancerous after viewers encouraged him to have it checked out because his neck appeared to be swollen.

On Wednesday, the user, who goes by @SeattleTechBro on the app, uploaded a video in which he explained that, after posting his first few videos, he received various comments from viewers concerned that he may have thyroid cancer - and that it “seems like they were right”.

“TikTok told me I might have cancer, and it seems like they were right,” the 22-year-old began the video. “So, for those of you that don’t know, my first couple TikTok videos were just me talking about my budget and people commented or DMd me saying that my thyroid looked a little enlarged and that I should get it checked out and that it could potentially be cancerous.”

The user then shared various screenshots of some of the comments he received, including from one viewer who said: “Your thyroid looks a bit swollen. You might want to get that checked.”

Another message, which @SeattleTechBro received as a DM, read: “Hey! Enjoying your videos. Sorry if this is overstepping. Your thyroid looks a bit swollen, please get it checked. Usually it’s just an enlarged thyroid but sometimes it’s thyroid cancer.”

Thyroid cancer occurs in the cells of the thyroid, a butterfly-shaped gland at the bottom of the neck that “produces hormones that regulate your heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature and weight,” according to the Mayo Clinic, which notes that symptoms of the disease can include swollen lymph nodes in the neck.

According to the tech expert, the comments prompted him to seek medical advice about his swollen thyroid, with various tests finding that the enlarged node likely was cancerous.

“And so out of an abundance of caution and just because I get anxious about these sorts of things, I went ahead and got it checked out,” he continued. “And long story short, after several rounds of tests and ultrasounds and such we found out that there’s a 95 per cent chance that that nodule I had was cancerous.”

He revealed that doctors gave him two options, he could either have his entire thyroid removed or they could remove just the portion that was cancerous, with the TikTok user, who could be seen wearing a bandaid on his neck, explaining that he chose to just take out “the cancerous bit in the middle” because he didn’t want to have to take synthetic thyroid hormone for the rest of his life.

The 22-year-old concluded the video explaining that he will probably be making less videos while he recovers, as it is difficult to talk and that making the video in question drained him, before telling his followers that he appreciates their “patience” and hopes to see them soon.

The video has since been viewed more than 948,000 times, with many applauding those who reached out to @SeattleTechBro about the potential health risk.

“Man the internet can be such a good place sometimes,” one viewer commented, while another said: “Omg I am so glad people reached out! I hope you have a speedy recovery.”

The update also led one user who had messaged about the possibility of thyroid cancer to write: “I was nervous about reaching out but I’m really glad that I did! Wishing you a speedy recovery.”

The comment prompted a response from @SeattleTechBro, who responded: “No, thanks so much for doing so!”

The Independent has contacted @SeattleTechBro for comment.