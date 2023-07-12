Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Robert De Niro’s girlfriend Tiffany Chen has spoken candidly about her experience with “postpartum complications” after giving birth to the couple’s daughter Gia in April.

The 45-year-old actress sat down with CBS Morning cohost Gayle King for her first interview since she and De Niro welcomed their first child together.

During the interview, which airs in full on Friday, Chen admitted to struggling with a “postpartum complication”.

In addition to Gia, De Niro’s seventh child, he is also father to Drena, 51, Raphael, 46, 27-year-old twins Julian and Aaron, Elliot, 24, and Helen, 11.

The Goodfellas star, 79, and Chen were first acquainted on the set of The Intern in 2015, resulting in a romantic relationship six years later.

De Niro revealed he had become a father for a seventh time in May 2023, when he corrected an ET Canada reporter who described him as a father of six. “Seven, actually,” he said.

During an appearance on the Today show in June, De Niro couldn’t help but boast about his newborn daughter, saying “it feels great” to be her parent.

The Hollywood icon also opened up to Hoda Kotb about how he’s changed as a father over the years.

“I have certain awareness - when you’re older you have awareness of certain things in life, dynamics, everything, family dynamics,” he admitted. “You can’t avoid learning certain things and how you can deal with those and manage them and this and that, the usual. It’s amazing, but I’m very happy about it.”

Speaking with Page Six, De Niro also set the record straight on whether Gia was planned, with the actor clarifying that he “wasn’t surprised” by Chen’s pregnancy. “How could you not plan that kind of thing?” he asked.

The wider De Niro family is currently mourning the 3 July passing of Leandro, Drena’s 19-year-old son, who reportedly died of a drug overdose, according to an Instagram post shared by his mother.

New York’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has yet to confirm the 19-year-old’s cause of death.

Christopher Walken, Tommy Mottola, and Harvey Keitel attended Leandro’s funeral in support of their friend and the rest of De Niro’s family.