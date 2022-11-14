Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The hosts of The View have weighed in on the debate revolving around the dress Kimberly Guilfoyle wore to Tiffany Trump’s wedding after Ivanka Trump cropped the TV personality out of a photo from the event. They also called the fête a “MAGA funeral.”

On Sunday, Ivanka shared an album of photos from her sister’s Mar-a-Lago wedding to Michael Boulos to Instagram. She included a picture of their father Donald Trump walking Tiffany down the aisle and one of herself, her husband Jared Kushner, and their three children.

Ivanka also included a photo of herself and Tiffany posed alongside three other women -- their stepmother Melania, who is currently married to the former president, Tiffany’s mother Marla Maples, and their brother Eric Trump’s wife, Lara Trump.

However, as pointed out by many on social media, Ivanka cropped the photo to remove Guilfoyle, 53, who is currently engaged to Donald Trump Jr, 44, from the picture.

“Lol Ivanka cropped out Kimberly Guilfoyle from Tiffany’s wedding photos,” one person tweeted, along with the cropped image and the original photo, which showed Guilfoyle standing next to Ivanka.

Others suggested that the decision to crop the photo was due to the dress Guilfoyle chose for the event, as her black gown was in contrast to the otherwise neutral colour palette worn by the rest of the women in the photo.

During Monday’s episode of The View, the hosts divided viewers when they shared their own views about Guilfoyle’s dress choice and Ivanka’s decision.

Alyssa Farah Griffin said she agreed with Ivanka’s editing because “Kimberly didn’t understand the assignment”.

“It’s a Florida wedding, in November. All the women clearly knew what the palette was, what the look was, and she was dressed like she was going to a MAGA funeral or something,” Griffin claimed, adding: “I’m going to be honest, I probably would have cropped her out too.”

After one of Griffin’s co-hosts acknowledged that the dress had a “weird bat wing” detail, Griffin continued: “Maybe she was ready to take flight.”

Ana Navarro then shared her thoughts on the outfit choice, suggesting that, “maybe it’s completely the opposite, maybe she did get the assignment because it was a MAGA funeral”.

In response to the criticism, Sara Haines defended Guilfoyle’s outfit choice on the basis that the former advisor to Trump is a “New Yorker”.

“Don’t you think there’s something to be said, New Yorkers wear black to everything,” Haines said. “She spent a lot of time in New York.”

However, Sunny Hostin disagreed and pointed out that Guilfoyle was also wearing dark makeup. She then claimed that it made sense for Guilfoyle to be placed on the side of all the photos, because she “not the wife, she’s the girlfriend”.

“You gotta put her on the side so you can crop her out,” she claimed, before speculating that the Trump family may not think Guilfoyle and Donald Jr’s relationship will last.

On social media, the show’s coverage of the wedding sparked mixed reactions from viewers. Some were amused by the description of the wedding as a “MAGA funeral” while others were critical of the hosts’ comments.

“The women of The View are the meanest mean girls in the history of mean girls,” one person claimed, while another alleged that Navarro’s comment about Tiffany’s wedding was “beyond disgusting”.

The segment also prompted criticism from the former managing editor of Mediaite, who wrote: “A nest of hateful b***hes is now entertainment.”

According to someone else, while they “get some of the criticism,” they couldn’t help but “feel sorry for Tiffany…”

While some were critical of the hosts’ comments, others questioned why The View dedicated time to the Trump wedding. One person suggested that the hosts are “obsessed with Trump”.

“I’m certain you guys are obsessed with Trump. You know there are other really important things going on that you should be discussing instead of Trump,” they wrote, while another person said: “Seriously, who in the hell actually cares? Nothing more important going on? We have to b**ch and moan and make assumptions about a picture nobody cares about!”

While many, including The View hosts, were on board with Ivanka’s decision to crop Guilfoyle out of the wedding photo, the 41-year-old later posted the unedited version of the photo on her Instagram Stories and added three heart-eyed emojis.