Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Florida Airbnb host has shared on TikTok items that guests have left behind.

TikTok user @atouchofclass_miami gained traction for documenting the heaps of fresh produce, snacks, and drinks she tells viewers that guests leave behind at her Miami Airbnb property. Some viewers have suggested it was enough groceries to last her weeks.

Back in May, she started the popular video series “What my guests left behind in my Airbnb,” and since then she has been uploading regular updates. As of 19 September, she has made 44 video instalments of the series

In one of her most popular videos from July, which has since garnered over 25.1 million views and over 2 million likes, the user shows viewers that guests left a half-full carton of eggs, gold playing cards, pancake and waffle mix, sticks of butter, and shredded cheese among other items.

Although most of the items typically left behind in her videos have been opened by the guests, there are many instances in which visitors have left snacks, fresh produce, alcohol, and soda – all completely untouched.

Another video was posted on 13 September, which received 2.7 million views. The host showed viewers another haul that included an array of unopened items such as a 12-pack of Fanta, Kirkland chocolates, frozen french fries, party-size chip packs, and a variety pack of mini Oreos, Ritz Bites, mini Chips Ahoy, and Nutter Butter Bites. The guests allegedly stayed only three days at the house. She captioned the clip, “Only one thing getting thrown away this time.”

The sheer amount of food left behind shocked viewers: “3 days but the food is enough for 3 weeks,” one viewer wrote, while another commented, “The snacks would have been the first thing I packed.”

Food isn’t all guests have left behind, however, as the TikTok user has also found designer clothes, shoes, and bags. In another July video, the user revealed an Airbnb guest left behind a pink leather Marc Jacobs tote bag, and the guest told her that it was a gift from an estranged friend so she “left it on purpose for somebody, for anybody else to just take it.”

Viewers were delighting in the drama, with one writing: “Y’all want the bag. I want the tea.” Another added, “I’ve seen so many TikTok’s about Miami trips ruining friendships... wondering if this is one of those situations.”

Someone else suggested that they’d “store it away until they make up and [the guest] wants it back.”

The user wrote “Fajitas tonight” in the caption of another video, showing her haul of food another guest had left behind, including an organic salad mix, chopped vegetables like brussels sprouts, eggs, potatoes, tomatoes, and cucumbers.

One curious viewer asked, “Do you ever have to grocery shop lol.” The user replied, “Not much.”

Although the sheer amount of food has surprised the TikTok community, there has been plenty of discourse among Airbnb hosts on how to approach the phenomenon. A host on an Airbnb community forum in 2019 asked other hosts what they do when guests leave food behind. Many replied that they only keep sealed items, while others said they resort to their “best judgment.”