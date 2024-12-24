Parents fume on TikTok over Angel Tree gifts that weren’t on wish lists

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program, designed to provide Christmas gifts for children from low-income families, has ignited a heated discussion on TikTok. While the initiative has brought joy to many, some donors and recipients are at odds over mismatched expectations.

The Angel Tree Program allows donors to select tags from Christmas trees placed in various locations, each tag representing an individual in need along with their specific gift wishes. Donors then purchase and deliver these gifts to designated drop-off points for distribution.

One donor (@shayshayjay) faced backlash on TikTok after posting about her Angel Tree haul. She explained that she couldn’t fulfill a request for a $150 backpack due to shipping delays and instead opted for other practical items, including a smaller Stanley cup.

“Timing was an issue here,” she said in her video. “I wouldn’t have had time to ship the backpack she was asking for.”

Addressing criticism of her choice, she defended the smaller Stanley cup as being more suitable for a 10-year-old: “Does it hold as much water? No, but it’s so much more practical... I’m just thinking in my head, a 10-year-old girl doesn’t want that spilling all over her book bag, ruining her homework.”

She also shared her excitement about giving back, noting, “This was the first year I was ever able to do an Angel Tree and afford it on my own. Hopefully, this motivates everyone to also go out and do an Angel Tree kiddo.”

Conversely, some Angel Tree recipients have shared disappointment with their gifts. One TikTok user, who later made her account private, described her haul as “frustrating,” noting that items like clothes didn’t match the requested sizes and other gifts, like Play-Doh and a basketball, weren’t on the list.

Another recipient expressed heartbreak over her 16-year-old daughter receiving “used” gifts, including a scarf and beanie. “If you can’t afford to buy a gift, please don’t pick a name off the Angel Tree,” she pleaded.

These posts have sparked backlash from other TikTokers who defended the donors.

“Those people don’t owe you a damn thing,” one user said. “They bought your children stuff for Christmas out of the kindness of their hearts.”

Other videos highlight the behind-the-scenes efforts of Angel Tree volunteers, who work to ensure children receive complete gift packages. One TikTok user shared how volunteers add extra items, such as toys, to bags containing only clothing to ensure kids feel the holiday spirit.

Despite the controversy, some recipients have shared their gratitude. One TikTok user (@cassbenelliesgarden), holding back tears, thanked her donor for providing clothing her 11-month-old could grow into. “You don’t know how much I appreciate that,” she said.