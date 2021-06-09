A woman has revealed the “impressive” way she has sought revenge on her ex-boyfriend since their breakup more than five years ago.

Last month, a TikTok prompt encouraged users to share something that is “incredibly immature” that they “will never stop doing,” prompting a user who goes by @KristinaLovesContent to reveal the way she has been getting back at an ex.

According to Kristina, since she and her former partner broke up, she has used his email every time she does not want to enter her own email, as it will result in spam mail.

“Ever since my ex and I broke up in 2016, I’ve had a very interesting tactic for revenge,” Kristina revealed, adding: “My revenge comes in the form of email newsletters.

“So if I’m in an airport and I need an email address to give to the airport to use their wifi, I give them his. If I want to read an article but they need an email, I’ll send them his.”

Kristina then said that she also uses the tactic every time she is asked by a company if she wants to be updated about events and happenings.

“Topics of interest? All of them,” she said, before telling viewers that her former partner doesn’t have a “clue” why he receives countless spam emails.

“And I will literally never stop doing it,” she concluded.

The video detailing her revenge has since been viewed more than 4.4m times, with many applauding the ingenious method.

“That is the most beautifully evil thing I have ever heard,” one person commented, while another said: “This is my level of petty.”

Someone else wrote: “You are genius.”

While many praised Kristina’s payback, others suggested that it was time for her to move on from the behaviour, considering how many years had passed since the breakup.

However, in response to one comment about the method actually being useful, Kristina acknowledged that “revenge” may have been the wrong word, as “convenience fits much better”.

The TikTok user also revealed that her ex actually found out she was behind the spam emails after she accidentally put her name in a form at an Amsterdam airport along with his email, prompting him to message her saying: “IT’S YOU!!”