Woman performs dramatic reading of ex’s ‘BS apology’ text to ‘sad’ violin music

A woman has done a dramatic reading of her ex-boyfriend’s “BS apology text” while incorporating “sad” violin music into the performance.

On Thursday, 25-year-old musician Jax, who goes by @jaxwritessongs on TikTok, where she has more than 7.7m followers, uploaded a video of herself reading the text while fellow musician Lindsey Stirling played the violin.

“Adding sad violins to my ex’s bullsh*t apology text,” Jax began the video as she held up her phone showing the message. As Stirling began to play soft tunes on the violin, the TikTok star then read the message she received from her ex aloud, which began: “Hey. I know you’re probably never gonna forgive me for what happened but I wanted a chance to explain.”

As Stirling continued to play the instrument behind Jax, the TikToker then read her ex-boyfriend’s admission that he knew “it wasn’t right that I ‘technically’ hooked up with your roommate” but that he has been “going through a lot”.

“And that’s not who I am,” the text continued, which Jax read while pretending to be distraught. “I’ve been failing most of my classes and you KNOW I just got fired!”

Jax’s ex then urged her to “show some sympathy” and “stop making me feel like a villain,” before the message turned into a criticism of Jax, as she has been “really busy at work,” which made her former partner feel “really alone”.

“I was just really missing you and it was a one-time mistake,” Jax continued to read aloud.

For the final portion of the text, Jax and Stirling sang the final lines together, with the pair singing: “I love you so much more than Emily. What am I supposed to tell my family?”

The violin music grew more dramatic as Jax read her ex’s message that he was “sorry, okay?!” before concluding as she read: “Also, did you change the Netflix password?”

The artistic rendition has since been viewed more than 2.3m times, with hundreds of viewers amused by Jax’s humourous handling of the situation.

“Miss ma’am I’m sorry for your trauma but this is really the funniest thing I’ve seen all week,” one person commented.

Another said: “This is the only way that BS apology text messages should be read from now on.”

“First off, that ‘apology’ is downright comedy gold,” someone else wrote. “But can we also give major props to @lindseystirling for the amazing violin! Adds so much drama!”