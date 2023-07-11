Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An influencer has been exposed for filming herself cleaning up a beach and then leaving trash bags behind.

TikTok user @TheSocialJoker posted a video he received from a friend who filmed a content creator on the beach in Bali. His goal was to show how social media celebrities tailor their actions to look like they’re doing good on camera but are often exposed for the opposite when they’re not recording.

The video reveals the woman being filmed from behind, picking up garbage and loading it into bags. However, as soon as she and her videographer stopped recording, she apparently left the trash behind and happily trotted off the sand.

A voiceover narrated the woman’s actions: “How to look like you care for the environment. Part one, get your friend to film you filling up rubbish bags with sticks.”

“Part two, now pull off an Oscar-winning performance of you struggling in the wind.”

“Part three, celebrate your good deed by doing a s****y dance.”

“Part four, leave rubbish bags behind once you’re done.”

“Completely, unjust, wrong and immoral,” @TheSocialJoker’s said referring to the influencer’s actions.

His post sent the internet into a frenzy with many TikTok user commenting death wishes for the woman.

While, @TheSocialJoker admittedly agreed that her actions were “very wrong” and “everyone has every right to be angry and outraged about it,” he didn’t think it was appropriate to say they hoped she died.

“Some of the comments that I have seen on the original post have been actually just as unhinged,” he wrote.

Though the TikTok publisher tried to tame the upset mass of people, they wouldn’t let up and suggested privileged tourism has resulted in environmental issues. Additonally, furious individuals couldn’t get over how the woman apparently faked her good deed.

Twitter user @WeedManDC proclaimed: “In the end, you have to truly feel sorry for people like this because they’re lost in finding any meaning in their existence and as a result, are failing at the true mission of life.”

“Let’s make her internet famous like she wanted,” @Annakhait proposed. “These people are terrible. I remember one vlogger who would give money to homeless people but after filming they would ask for the money back and just give a small compensation,” @Laylaevanss admitted.

Frustrated TikTok user @Marc2791 commented on @Hotspotmedia’s post: “That sums it up, everything about social media.”

“Make her pay for that,” @Anoniem0754 declared.