Influencer sparks debate after sharing TikTok of luxury PR package from La Mer

An influencer has sparked a debate on TikTok after sharing the extravagant PR package that she received from skincare brand La Mer.

Last month, Sai De Silva, who goes by the username @ScoutTheCity on TikTok, uploaded a video showcasing the oversized vanity trunk that was delivered to her Brooklyn home by the brand, in which she was gifted a bottle of champagne, a robe and a pound of the brand’s Creme de la Mer, which retails for $2,475

In the video, which she captioned: “The most insane PR package,” De Silva revealed that she got “the most amazing special delivery” from the brand, with the TikTok showing the green trunk being set up in her front yard, as the influencer noted that the package was “way too big to bring inside my house”.

According to De Silva, in addition to the chest of drawers, which played music and opened up to reveal a white stool and a mirrored vanity, she received a note from the brand informing her about the pricey skincare product.

The influencer then included footage of her opening each drawer, with the first filled with Baccarat glasses and champagne, while the second was for the tub of moisturiser, which she said will “last me forever”. The final drawer included the La Mer robe.

In the TikTok, De Silva, who can be seen being served champagne, said that the over-the-top experience was “absolutely amazing,” before adding that she loves that La Mer refills the chest to gift to other influencers.

While De Silva was appreciative of the brand’s marketing strategy, the video, which has been viewed more than 500,000 times, prompted criticism from viewers, with some describing the TikTok and the PR package as “tone-deaf”.

“Eat the rich,” one person commented, while another said: “This is so tone-deaf.”

Someone else suggested that the company’s products would be more “affordable” if it didn’t spend money on luxury PR packages, writing: “Maybe if they didn’t waste money on doing this, their product would be affordable.”

However, there were also those who agreed with De Silva’s praise for the brand’s decision to reuse the trunk, with some viewers applauding the luxury skincare brand for its sustainability.

“I’m glad they reuse the boxes because that would get so wasteful,” one viewer wrote.

There were also those who said they would be overjoyed to receive the package, while others defended De Silva from the criticism.

“I don’t know why everyone is coming for you!” someone else wrote. “You didn’t make this or ask for it! But it looks like a lovely experience.”

The Independent has contacted De Silva and La Mer’s parent company Estée Lauder Companies for comment.