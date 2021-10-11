Video-sharing platform TikTok has seen a huge boom over the course of the pandemic, but it’s not just a destination for cute pet videos, dance challenges or pranks. The app has proven its ability to create and shape trends, impacting culture and making unassuming products a sensation in the process.

Case in point, our new foodie fascination: Kewpie mayo. If you’re on TikTok, chances are you’ve watched one of Emily Mariko’s simple recipe videos. But it’s the American influencer’s recent leftover salmon and rice creation that has caused a real stir and has likely been all over your “for you” page (FYP).

If you’ve not watched the video (firstly, where have you been?), the recipe involves breaking a cooked salmon fillet into small pieces on a plate, adding sushi rice and placing an ice cube over the top before covering with baking paper and putting it into the microwave. Once it’s heated up, Mariko removes it and adds soy sauce, sriracha and Kewpie mayo.

The video has amassed more than 22.6 million views, while the hashtag #salmonrice sees users recreating the recipe and giving their verdict.

While we were left baffled as to how using a single ice cube can steam the rice yet seemingly not melt, the main star of the show was the grand finale: the Kewpie mayo. If you’re keen to try the recipe yourself, here’s everything you need to know about the hero ingredient, as well as where to buy it in the UK.

What is Kewpie mayo?

If Mariko’s video has left you wondering what Kewpie mayo is, it’s a Japanese condiment that was first made in 1925. According to the brand, it’s richer in flavour than your average mayo because it uses egg yolks instead of whole eggs and a mix of apple vinegar and malt vinegar.

If you want to recreate the recipe and release your inner Emily Mariko, or simply add the Japanese sauce to your culinary arsenal, read on to find out where you can buy Kewpie mayo in the UK.

Who’d have thought a condiment would reach celebrity status? Well, anything goes in the world of TikTok. And Emily Mariko has proven that Kewpie mayo has the ability to transform something as simple as salmon and rice leftovers into something truly gourmet.

It varies from the like of Hellmann’s mayo in that the brand uses a mix of apple vinegar and malt vinegar, and only egg yolks as opposed to whole eggs, and it also has a creamier consistency.

Following its rise to TikTok fame, Kewpie mayo has become a hot commodity. But, of course, we’ve worked our magic and found it in stock at a number of retailers in the UK. We recommend you act fast if you want this multitasking sauce in your kitchen, as TikTok-famous products tend to sell out fast.

