13 best olive oils to add to your kitchen staples

Much like wine, olive oil can be a complex ingredient. So before you reach for the same tried and tested golden nectar you always buy, we’d recommend branching out, with one of these tried and tested oils instead. Trust us, your next meal will seriously thank you for it. Whether used to cook or finish dishes, olive oil is, without doubt, one of the most heavily used ingredients on rotation in our kitchens.

But which country produces the “best” olive oil and how much should I spend, we hear you cry! We’ve rounded up our favourites from around the Mediterranean and beyond, including Greece, Spain, France and the Palestinian territories, starting from a very reasonable £7.45.

This is what to look out for when making your selection…

The term “extra virgin” (or EVOO to give it its commonly used abbreviation), means that the juice comes from the very first pressing of the olives. This will result in a more pronounced, complex flavour, which makes it ideal for drizzling on the likes of pizza, pasta and salads, just before serving.

“Cold-pressed” refers to olives that have been kept at a cool temperature to retain the optimum fresh, fruity notes we associate with a top-quality product. “Early harvest” means olives will be under-ripe, which doesn’t sound like such a good thing, but is actually highly prized for young and vibrant flavoured oils.

A well-balanced olive oil might open up with a fresh, grassy, aromatic note, before moving to a fruity mouthfeel and ending with a nutty, peppery, sometimes bitter finish. Some bottles will let you know the harvest date on the bottle (the date the olives were picked), and we’d recommend using within 18 months, while the most nuanced flavours will be at their most vibrant.

Belazu early harvest arbequina extra virgin olive oil bag in box 3l We’ve been working our way through this 3l bag in a box of extra virgin olive oil since the beginning of the first lockdown. Yes, really. Belazu supply their speciality ingredients to chefs and restaurants across the country so the quality is superb, and it’s a treat to know we have such a steady supply on hand. Sourced from Spain, it’s called “early harvest” as it takes the juice from arbequina olives before they have fully ripened and turned black, which results in a more concentrated flavour. Although restaurateur Mark Hix says this is too good to cook with, we can’t resist adding a splash in everything. It elevates the simplest of ingredients into a stunning dish, with a grassy, lightly peppery, nutty and fruity quality. Excellent value. Buy now £ 39.95 , Belazu {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Two Fields extra virgin olive oil Brothers Harry and Will (no not those brothers), own 200 trees, across two humble fields in a small village in Crete. Choosing to respect the ancient craft of making olive oil, over and above yield, the koreneiki olives are still grown, picked, and pressed within the village (as they have been for generations), before being bottled and hand-numbered. Working in harmony with the land, this aromatic and pure tasting organic oil is perfect for dipping crusty bread into, or adding a cheffy drizzle to Mediterranean dishes. Buy now £ 15 , Two Fields {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Frantoio Muraglia extra virgin olive oil tins (2 x 250ml) Now we’ve established that olive oil can display such a wide variety of flavours, you might want to invest in two, to compare and contrast. This pack is ideal, as it contains tins from the same Italian producer, with widely different results. You can expect a more intense, rich flavour from the coratina (which we love using to finish roasted vegetable pizza and pasta), while the peranzana is more balanced, making it more suitable for every day. And the brightly coloured tins will cheer up the pantry too – just don’t get them mixed up! Buy now £ 18.45 , The Red Beetle {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Le Coste olive oil 500ml The world of wine and olive oil have plenty in common and this one is made by an Italian winemaker, who allows the vines and groves to happily sit alongside one another. Super impactful, this bursts into the mouth with a bright grassiness and a good thwack of pepper. Made using a blend of local olives, it will add plenty of flavour to dishes so a little will go a long way. And why stop there? We’d recommend adding a bottle of wine to your order as well! Buy now £ 22.50 , Cuvee {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Grand Brahis noir AOP Vallee Des Baux de Provence extra virgin olive oil 500ml Not everyone is a fan of an overly peppery finish, and not every dish calls for such a distinct note. This organic oil from Provence stands out from the crowd for exactly that. Complex, rich and wonderfully fragrant, it might sound silly, but this is like drinking silky smooth black olives. There’s so much going on that you want to pair it with equally full-flavoured, robust dishes from the region such as ratatouille, bouillabaisse or omelette with truffles. Superb. Buy now £ 19.99 , Sous Chef {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Picualia premium extra virgin olive oil 500ml The first Spanish olive oil in our round-up takes its name from the Picual olives which are known for having a particularly high level of antioxidants. Spicy and a little bitter, this bright blue bottle contains a complex liquid, with a long, pronounced finish. It has a high smoking point, making it just as good for cooking, as it is for drizzling over pan con tomate. Buy now £ 22.95 , Harvey Nichols {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Odysea PDO Kalamata Extra Virgin Olive Oil 1l Continuing on our olive oil tour of the Mediterranean, we’re back in Greece for Odysea’s new fruity nectar. You may be familiar with the “kalamata” olive, but the name actually refers to the region (which has been awarded PDO status), as opposed to the fruit. Naturally, this is ideal for drizzling on Greek salads, and you can expect a light, fruity aromatic oil with a slight fleck of pepper on the finish. The oil comes in seven sizes of tins and bottles, and there is an organic version too. Buy now £ 12 , Odysea {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lia extra virgin olive oil 500ml This stylish matt white bottle has picked up numerous awards over the years. Created with Greek koroneiki olives, it’s smooth but not overly full-flavoured, making it a good option for marinating meat, fish and veg while looking very elegant on the kitchen counter Buy now £ 18.50 , Waitrose & Partners {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Oliveology 22°C organic extra virgin olive oil 750ml For those that live locally to Borough Market, you may have paid a visit to the Oliveology stall. For everyone else, it’s thankfully available online for nationwide delivery. This Greek olive oil is produced on a family holding at the foot of the Taygetus Mountains, grown organically and hand-harvested according to traditions used through countless generations. Mild and smooth, it’s versatile enough to use in many dishes. Buy now £ 17.50 , Oliveology {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Olive branch Greek extra virgin olive oil 500ml Another EVOO from Greece, but we think one representing excellent value for money, especially given the complexity. The co-operative work closely with farmers in the local area, picking the olives by hand and cold-pressing the fruit within hours. Fruity with a well-balanced, slightly peppery finish, we’d use this as a finishing oil, drizzled over salads and pasta for maximum effect. Buy now £ 7.45 , Ocado {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Zaytoun Palestinian olive oil 250ml Zaytoun is a social enterprise, drumming up interest here in the UK for artisanal Palestinian produce, including herbs, almonds and maftoul, a nutty grain often mistakenly presumed to be couscous. This was the first olive oil in the world to be given Fairtrade status and is sourced from farmers in the West Bank. The organic oil is pleasingly bitter, adding a distinct note to dishes. We loved it swirled through homemade hummus. If it’s good enough for Ottolenghi… Buy now £ 10.80 , Ottolenghi {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Truffle Hunter black and white truffle oil (2 x 100ml) We reckon every chef needs a little truffle oil on hand to spruce up everyday dishes. We love adding a drizzle to scrambled eggs and homemade gnocchi. This pack contains two elegant slim bottles, one infused with garlicky white truffles and the other earthy black shavings. This would make a fantastic gift for the food lover in your life, or keep for yourself to elevate pizza, pasta and risotto. Buy now £ 14.95 , Truffle Hunter {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Leoube Olive Oil 500ml We’ve already established that vineyards and groves go hand in hand and Daylesford’s Bamford family work closely with Leoube to grow both in sunny Provence. Adding a subtle flavour when used for cooking, we like this fruity nectar best in salad dressings where the elegant bitterness shines through. Buy now £ 19.99 , Daylesford {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Olive oil We think every kitchen should have a 3l box of Belazu’s versatile EVOO on hand. Not only is it excellent value for money, lasting an age, but it can be used in such a variety of ways. From cooking meat, fish and veg with it, to knocking up tasty salad dressings, we can’t get enough. Check out all our favourite IndyBest food & drink buys of 2020 here

