Alleged NBA player fails TikTok cheating test in viral video: ‘Makes me so sad’

A TikTok user popular for her “loyalty tests” appears to have caught a professional basketball player attempting to cheat on his girlfriend, according to a new video shared by user madelinethereal.

Madeline, who is known on the social media platform as madelinethereal, shared a video over the weekend that has since amassed more than 360,000 views and spurred on hundreds of curious commentors speculating about who the NBA player could be that got duped by the online sleuth.

In these so-called loyalty tests, the young woman charges $25 to people who are keen to evaluate just how committed their partner is in their relationship.

After exchanging numbers, the TikTok user then reaches out to the aforementioned partner – usually a person’s boyfriend and/or husband – and pretends to flirt with the unknowing mark.

Personal and identifying information for the unsuspecting men are redacted, but the social media star goes on to share the results of these attempted baits on her TikTok account, which boasts more than 16,000 followers.

Tiktok user madelinethereal claims to have caught an unidentified professional basketball player attempting to cheat on his girlfriend, according to a video she shared to her profile (Tiktok/madelinethereal)

Ahead of sharing Saturday’s results, she teased the video by announcing: “Holy basketballs you guys, I have a crazy one.”

According to Madeline, the girlfriend of an NBA player reached out to her earlier last week to see if she’d be willing to “test” her boyfriend while he was on a road trip to Los Angeles.

“This one might be interesting for you cuz he’s a high profile professional athlete and you are perfect,” the supposed girlfriend of the NBA player wrote in an Instagram direct message to Madeline, a screenshot of which is shared in the video. “He’s in NBA and plays for the [redacted]. The season is starting in a few weeks and I wanted to know if he would agree to meet up with you when they’re in LA.”

TikTok user Madeline shows screenshots of her interaction with a supposed NBA player after his girlfriend reached out to conduct a so-called ‘loyalty test’ (TikTok/madelinethereal)

After receiving the tip, Madeline got to work and messaged the professional athlete on his Instagram and wrote that she’d had a crush on him for the past two years.

Much to her purported surprise, the man – whose identity remains covered up in the TikTok videos – replied within minutes.

“Oh wow didn’t think you’d respond! Yes I am in LA,” she messaged back.

The man then goes on to give the young woman his personal cellphone number, and then later asks her to prove that she is in fact who she purports to be by sending a picture of herself with a peace sign.

“So he said send a selfie holding up two fingers, and I did,” Madeline said in the video, while showing the screenshots of herself holding two fingers up in their private chat.

“And he said girl you fine we’re in LA on the [redacted] come chill after the game,” she narrates in the video.

TikTok user Madeline shows screenshots of her interaction with a supposed NBA player after his girlfriend reached out to conduct a so-called ‘loyalty test’ (Tiktok/madelinethereal)

The conversation proceeds to get increasingly flirtatious, at which point Madeline sends a message to the supposed player in an attempt to remind him of his previous commitments.

“Wait don’t you have a girl?” she texts, to which he replies: “she know things different when I’m on the road. Be chill hit me up after the game.”

At the end of the video, Madeline informs her viewers that she forwarded all the damning evidence back to the supposed professional athlete’s doting partner, noting that the scorned woman’s immediate reaction was: “She saw how easy that was and that wasn’t OK with her so I was done.”

The Independent reached out to Madeline for comment on the online sleuthing but did not hear back immediately.

In the comments, one person said “seeing these failed tests make me so sad” while another quipped that the interaction was “giving Tristan Thompson.”

Other videos by Madeline featuring the “loyalty test” have led to a lot of revelations of unfaithful partners.

A separate video, that has since garnered more than 350,000 views, shows the TikToker messaging a man who had been with his girlfriend for a reported seven months. The man claimed to Madeline that he didn’t have a long-term partner and continued flirting with the anonymous woman.