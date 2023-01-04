Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A viral TikTok trend has people reliving their snackless childhoods with the invention of a new term, called “ingredient household”.

The phrase refers to a household where there is no ready-to-eat food, but rather ingredients used in larger dishes. Instead of opening a bag of chips after school, all that’s stored in these ingredient-only households are small items such as chocolate chips, croutons, or peanut butter.

The hashtag #ingredienthousehold, which rose to popularity on TikTok earlier this month, has since gained 44.5m views on the app. Now, internet users are sharing their humorous experiences scavenging for snacks in an ingredient household.

Some of the most viral videos on TikTok include one from user Riley Leach, who posted a video showing what she and her sisters used to eat in an ingredient only household: microwave nachos made using shredded cheese, marshmallows, a spoonful of peanut butter, and butter spread on a single saltine cracker.

“I could probably do a part two honestly,” she captioned the post.

“Just learned I grew up in an ingredient household,” said someone else after viewing Leach’s video.

“I STILL eat microwave nachos but I use Doritos and sour cream now because I’m an adult

“I’ve never felt so seen,” one user wrote.

Another TikToker shared some of their favourite snacks growing up in an ingredient household, including uncooked flour tortillas straight out of the package, green olives, and a bag of bacon bits.

“Croutons, cashews, literal pieces of bread, frozen blueberries and Cheerios,” added one person, while another user realised: “I feel like this is why I don’t know what kind of snacks to keep in my house now.”

Of course, many people have pointed out that ingredient-only households may exist due to economic reasons. An ingredient household can indicate that someone in the home has time to prepare food, or rather cannot afford to spend money on snacks.

“I think we were an ingredient household because we were poor,” commented one person.

Meanwhile, TikToker user Alayna hypothesises that those who grew up in ingredient-only households had parents who were on a diet. “And the reason I say this is because I strictly remember my mom being like, ‘We can’t keep snacks in the house because we’ve got to do better.’”

Unsurprisingly, a related TikTok trend has surfaced in response to ingredient only households, called “non-ingredient households,” in which people show the snacks they had stocked in their kitchens.

