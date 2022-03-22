Video of TikTok user getting dress-coded at Disney World over crop top goes viral

A video of a woman being dress-coded by staff at Disney World and forced to change out of her crop top into a bright yellow t-shirt has gone viral.

TokTok user @toragrams posted the video, which has been watched more than 4 million times, along with the caption “so yeah just experienced getting dress-coded at disney” along with a sad face emoji.

Her video showed her wearing a long sleeve black crop-top shirt that tied together at the front and showed her midriff.

Officials at the park gave her a voucher for a free t-shirt and showed her to a merchandise store where she could buy one to cover up.

“I mean, I kinda agree with them looking back at this video,” she wrote in the caption to the video.

She added that the employee who dress-coded her “wasn’t very nice” but there person who gave her the t-shirt voucher was.

“No hard feelings though just thought it was funny and made the most out of it,” she wrote.

Walt Disney World has very specific rules on its dress code page.

“Disney reserves the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that is considered inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests,” it states.

And one section of the code states, “Clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment.”

Commentators on the post had mixed feelings on the situation.

“I- that’s literally probably one of the least revealing crop tops you could wear… at least the shirt was free lol,” wrote one TikTok user.

“I’m sorry but they reached with this one. There is nothing wrong with your original top. I’ve seen so much worse,” said another.

But another added: “I like the top but lets say u in a roller coaster & there is wind or something the last thing they want is the girl flashing kids idk,” said another.

The Independent has reached out to Disney for comment.