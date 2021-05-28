TikTok: laugh, like and dance without ever running out of data

TikTok, don’t stop, as Kesha almost sang. But what if it did stop?

The viral video app is a sensation, helping shape the popular culture of the moment and letting millions of people find new music, learn dances, kill time and much more besides.

But it can also use up vast amounts of data, as it downloads the videos and songs that let it become so famous. You can very quickly get through all of your allowance – leaving you without an internet connection, with big bills, or both.

Thankfully, that’s where VOXI’s new offer comes in. It is now offering TikTok data as part of its Endless Video deal.

You get the benefit with the £15 and £20 plans, each of which get you a host more besides. You not only have access to as much video as you want, but Endless Social Media too – for unstoppable Facebook, WhatsApp, Snapchat, Instagram and more – as well as the flexibility to cancel whenever you want.

All of that is in addition to an already whopping amount of data. For £15 per month, you get 15 gigabytes, and with the £20 option you get 45 gigabytes, so there’ll be plenty left over for anything not covered by the huge Endless Video and Endless Social Media plans.

That means you can keep scrolling to your heart’s content, getting as deep down through your timeline as you’d like. It means you don’t have to waste time worrying about how much data you’re using – and instead spend it learning that latest TikTok dance.

And that’s in addition to those streaming services you already get with the plan. You’ll have not just TikTok but also more traditional streaming services: any data you use watching Netflix, YouTube, Amazon, My5, TV Player and UKTV Play is all part of the offering on the £15 and £20 plans, so you can switch between fun and quick TikToks and longer, immersive box sets whenever and however you wish.

The same thing that makes TikTok such an exciting app – that seemingly endless stream of videos on your FYP, each of them somehow better chosen and more satisfying than the last – is exactly what makes it such a drain on your data. Every one of those videos has to be loaded as you scroll through, making it easy to chew through megabytes without a second thought.

What’s more, it’s hard to quantify just how much TikTok you’ve watched, making it difficult to keep track of. Light scrolling here and there all adds up, and you can use your data very quickly.

It’s no fun at all to spend all of your time on TikTok worrying if that one video might be the one that pushes your allowance over the edge, and leave you picking up the bill. The app is busy already – you’ve got enough to be worrying about wondering what that new audio is, where the latest strange dance came from, and who might be the next big star – without also having to think about all of the data your phone is using up.

But VOXI’s deal means you don’t have to concern yourself with all that. As the name Endless Video suggests, you get as much as you want – it’s a data plan as deep as your TikTok feed.

TikTok has now been added to the plan and you can get the Endless Video add-on with its £15 and £20 plans.

Take advantage of it, and you will no longer have to think about the data you’re using up with every upward swipe through your FYP, or your latest deep dive into that strangely fascinating and satisfying dance. Instead, you can use your time learning how to do it.

