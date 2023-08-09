Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After Ukrainian TikTokker Kristina Dobrach re-uploaded a video exposing a wedding guest committing the faux-pas of wearing white at a wedding, the clip quickly went viral. Within two days, the video raked in a reported 20 million views on the app.

On 4 July, Dobrach attended a wedding in Malibu, California, and while filming the bride walking down the aisle, she noticed a guest donning a white, satin ensemble with puffy sleeves that looked like a “legit wedding dress.” Dobrach, who has “known the bride for 8-9 years,” was shocked.

Dobrach provided context for the wedding saying that in the wedding invite, guests were suggested to wear “earthy colours” to match the wedding’s “forest fairy” vibe. Clearly, the guest in question did not get the memo.

In a follow-up video, the TikTokker explained that she wasn’t the only person taken aback by the guest’s attire, stating : “The bride was extremely upset because she saw this lady wearing a gown even before her official walk to the altar.”

The guest’s white dress caused confusion among other guests, Dobrach alleged that even some of the event staff were puzzled, explaining that one staff member approached her and her fiancé asking if the guest in the white dress “was a bride.”

Although there were two other guests wearing white dresses at the wedding, Dobrach argued that because one of them was the groom’s mom and the other was a “bandage dress”, they didn’t take away from the bride. But because the cut and material of the guest’s dress were too wedding-like and caused her to be mistaken as the bride, Dobrach and other guests construed it as disrespectful, even if the guest might not have intended it as such.

It’s commonly considered to be an unspoken rule not to “outshine the bride,” and according to Dobrach, the guest in question did just that.

But that’s not all, because the guest was an alleged friend of the groom’s and people didn’t want to “ruin the vibe” of the wedding, so no one informed the guest. The guest ultimately remained oblivious. The whole situation changed once the groom was made aware of Dobrach’s viral video, and to say he wasn’t happy about it was an understatement: he was livid.

“The groom sent me three voice messages with direct threats,” Dobrach revealed. “Like, absolutely disgusting, nasty messages.”

The guest, later revealed to be Ukrainian artist Lana Kaufman, defended herself in a TikTok saying that she had “picked white from 4 dress code colors.” Kaufman would continue to make several videos addressing the situation, but many viewers continued to comment that the problem wasn’t that she wore white to the wedding, it was the fact that she wore a white “bridal-style dress.”

Unlike Kaufman’s comment section, the comments below Dobrach’s video were split, some defended Kaufman, while others believed she should have known better.

“Honestly it doesn’t even outshine the bride,” one viewer argued. “It looks like a regular two-piece set. Not a big deal.” While another pointed out that even if the guest had “read the vibe wrong”, the satin material of the dress screamed wedding gown.