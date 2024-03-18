Wedding guest accidentally shows up wearing same dress as bridesmaids

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A wedding guest has recounted her embarrassment after accidentally wearing the same dress as the bridesmaids.

In a viral TikTok video, unlucky wedding guest Taylor Fogarty (@taylorfogartyy) shared on the platform that she showed up to the wedding accidentally wearing the exact same dress as the bridesmaids. The clip shows Fogarty donning a pale blue gown before panning the camera up to reveal a row of bridesmaids rocking the same thing.

“My Roman empire is the time I showed up to a wedding in the same dress as the bridesmaids,” she wrote in the overlaid text. In the caption, she added: “The fact that this actually happened.”

However, it turns out that Fogarty wasn’t alone in her experience, as many revealed in the comments that they had similar stories, with one person writing: “This happened to me too! Same colour of blue too!!!!!!”

“This happened to me once but I was the [plus one] and had never met the bride or groom before,” another person shared. “It was so embarrassing.”

“Omg I thought it was just me,” someone added. “I showed up in the same exact colour and dress to my cousin’s wedding.”

One bride recalled a similar twinning moment happening at their wedding.

“This happened at my wedding,” one person wrote. “But thankfully the girl was supposed to be a bridesmaid originally, she just couldn’t commit so it worked out.”

Another bride explained how she tried to make sure that this fashion snafu wouldn’t happen at her wedding.

“I put what colour my bridesmaids are wearing on my wedding website [and] to please avoid,” she wrote. “But who knows if anyone will see it.”

Lizzie Post, host of the podcast Awesome Etiquette from the Emily Post Institute, recommended this tactic as well, saying to Martha Stewart Weddings that this gives guests guidelines they can follow for the event. She noted: “I think it’s really nice when the couple chooses to post the bridal party colours on the wedding website.”

Although there is no definitive rule that guests cannot wear the wedding colours or the same dress as the bridesmaids, it can be awkward if someone shows up looking like a member of the wedding party when they’re not. Post stressed that wedding guests shouldn’t feel embarassed if they accidentally wear the same colour as the bridesmaids. If there’s a concern, she suggested asking the bride about it just in case.

If you do end up matching with the bridal party, The Knot says that other guests probably won’t be confused because the bridesmaids will at the front-and-center standing with bouquets the entire ceremony. Guests will likely be able to differentiate everyone and it won’t detract from the overall ceremony.