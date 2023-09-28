Woman finds wedding website of man she’s been dating: ‘Was audacity on his registry?’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has claimed that she discovered the man she had been dating for weeks was engaged after finding his wedding website.

On 17 August, Ellen Smith (@ellenelizsmith) posted a TikTok video about “accidentally” finding the wedding website of the man she’s been dating for six weeks on Google. “If you’re having a bad day, just remember that you could have accidentally found the wedding website of the man that you’ve been seeing for six weeks on Google,” she said. “So, it could always be worse for you, not for me. Stay blessed.”

In the caption of the video, she wrote: “Men are trash.”

Smith’s video has since received over 415,000 views on the platform. In a follow-up video, Smith showed viewers text messages from her now-ex that he sent after she discovered his engagement, including texts such as “You up?” and “I am sorry” and “I am assuming you hung up.” In the video’s caption, Smith confirmed that she had hung up on him.

The video was met with shock from viewers, with many horrified by Smith’s story. “Was audacity on his registry?” one person asked, while another said: “I no longer believe in marriage... because men.”

Viewers also shared their own similar experiences with finding out a partner was engaged or married.

“I was talking to a guy who told me he was going home for a wedding,” one viewer wrote. “It was HIS wedding.”

Meanwhile, another wrote: “How about finding the wedding website of the man you’ve been dating for six YEARS.”

“Not me finding the baby registry,” someone else shared.

Others encouraged Smith to expose her now-ex to his fiancée, with one imploring: “Please tell the girl before she makes this a legal union. You could save her a lot of money.”

“You have to tell her. She deserves to know,” another added. “TRUST ME, I KNOW.”

As many shared their own similar experiences, some viewers offered their tips for protecting themselves from such situations. To safeguard herself, one commenter shared that she searches the name of anyone she’s dating along with keywords like “wedding,” “baby,” and “arrest” before things become exclusive.

Another recommended that women try “Are we dating the same guy?” Facebook groups, where women share photos of the men they are seeing.

The Independent has contacted Smith for comment.