A bride has melted hearts everywhere after asking her 104-year-old grandfather to be ring bearer at her wedding.

In a video posted to TikTok, professional makeup artist Heather Fair shared footage from her recent wedding in South Carolina. The clip showed Fair and her now-husband standing at the altar as she was dressed in a white, off-the-shoulder wedding gown and white veil. While holding hands, the couple looked down the aisle to see Fair’s grandfather walking towards them with the wedding bands.

“We’re gonna have Mr Cecil Lowry, United States Army sergeant, to come up here and bring the rings,” the officiant told the crowd, as Fair’s grandfather was escorted by two men to the altar.

The bride couldn’t help but shed a few tears as her grandpa presented the rings. She kissed him on the cheek, while her fiancé shook her grandfather’s hand.

“HE MADE IT Y’ALL,” Fair captioned her TikTok, which has been viewed more than one million times since it was posted on 12 September. “I prayed for this for months. What a gift. God is good!”

Many viewers rushed to the comments section, where they expressed how grateful they were for Fair to experience the special moment with her 104-year-old grandfather.

“He saw you grow up to be a very beautiful bride. He is beaming with pride,” commented one TikTok user.

“What a special moment for you,” another person said.

“I am CRYING!!” a third user wrote. “This is the sweetest thing!!! I’m so glad he got to be there!”

“Someone is cutting onions again,” another TikToker said, while someone else commented: “If you didn’t shed a tear at this you have a stone heart.”

The Independent has contacted Fair for comment.