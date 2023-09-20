Couple get ‘amazing’ wedding pictures as Northern Lights make a late appearance

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A couple got the ‘best ever’ wedding photos - when the Northern Lights appeared over them.

Chris Oman and Rebecca MacDonald were tying the knot in Scotland - with photographer Michael Carver taking pictures.

Michael was packing up when his partner texted him - telling him that the Northern Lights could be seen over the venue at Bogbain Farm.

Immediately he asked a guest to fetch the bride and groom.

The newlyweds raced outside and got into position - leaving Michael with only a few seconds to take a photo before the lights faded.

He said: “I was photographing Rebecca and Chris’s amazing wedding at Bogbain Farm and as I packed up and left I picked up a text from my partner saying to have a look at the skies for the Northern Lights.

“I know how quickly this can come and go so I shouted at some poor guy who was smoking outside to quickly run in and grab the bride and groom whilst I set up my camera.

“I could see the skies flaring up and was even able to see the bright colours with my eyes. We had found Chris but Rebecca was no place to be found.

“Eventually someone dragged her from the dance floor and I had a few seconds to try and grab a shot while the Northern lights pulsed brightly.

“I managed two or three shots before the lights started to fade and just hoped one would have the couple in focus.

“Chris and Rebecca were over the moon. I’ve waited years for a moment like this and everything seemed to align - a little geeky, but for me, it was a really special moment.”

Newly married couple Chris and Rebecca were thrilled with their photos, which added to the already-magical night.

“There had been rumours during the evening that there may be Northern nights but no sign before Michael was leaving,” said Rebecca.

“We’d said our goodbyes when I heard people shouting for me and saying the Northern Lights were out. Michael got Chris and I in the perfect position and the photos have come out amazing.

“It was just an unexpected but amazing way to celebrate our wedding! We both feel so lucky to have seen such a spectacle and have Michael capture it so beautifully.”