The aurora borealis glistened in the sky over Northern Ireland on Wednesday, 13 September.

Across the UK and Ireland, the Northern Lights were visible this week in a stunning display.

The phenomenon was visible in areas of England such as the Lake District and Northumberland, as well as Scotland.

Timelapse footage posted on X/Twitter by @bebornmaverick showed the spectacle, which the user said was taken in Donaghdee in County Down.

“And yes, this is Northern Ireland and not a Scandinavian country,” they said.