Woman wears white dress to her sister's wedding

A woman received backlash for wearing a white dress to her sister’s wedding.

In a video, TikTok user Anastasia (@ana_stasiaaaa) shared with viewers her outfit for her sister’s wedding, showing a long white dress with a black ribbon on the waist and a ruffled hem. She revealed that she was re-purposing her own wedding dress for the festivities.

Anastasia’s video went viral after another user named Lev (@melissazzzzz) reacted to the former’s fashion choices in shock, finding it sacrilegious that she would not only wear a white wedding dress but to her sister’s wedding no less.

In the overlaid text for the reaction video, Lev wrote: “If ‘how I can make this about me’ was a person.”

Since it was posted on 5 December, the reaction video has garnered more than 1.1 million views, with viewers taking to the comment section to voice their opinions on Anastasia’s polarising decision to wear white to a wedding.

“White dress and red wine goes really well together,” one person wrote, while another added: “The gasp I gasped when she said she was at her SISTER’S WEDDING.”

But others commented on the reaction video defending Anastasia, saying that her sister had specifically asked her to wear the wedding dress because it fit her wedding theme.

“Her sister and her specifically worked this out, I get why everyones mad but this one is fine!!” someone wrote.

“She really has to include the part where her sister okayed it,” another added. “I was stressing.”

In the comment section of the original dress video, Anastasia clarified that her sister Francesca - who’s her twin - asked her to wear her own wedding dress. “She asked me to!!”

In October, she also posted several other videos about her sister’s wedding, highlighting the details of the wedding, everything from the bridal party to the black-and-white theme. In one of them, she addressed why she wore her wedding dress and got it tailored.

“She gets full credit, it was her idea,” Anastasia said of her sister's wedding. “She’s a queen and her black and white wedding was the chicest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Wearing white to a wedding has been a hotly debated topic on TikTok, with many deeming it a cardinal sin and a blatant ploy to upstage the bride on her big day. Stylist Micaela Erlanger explained to Vogue that unless the wedding invite calls for guests to wear white, donning white to a wedding is a big no.

“Now more than ever, this idea of giving your guests recommendations or suggestions, along with the dress code, has become more common practice,” Ms Erlanger said. “By no means is it an instruction manual, but it points guests in the right direction.”

When in doubt, she told the outlet that guests should always err on the side of caution.