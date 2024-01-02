Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans are poking fun at Timothée Chalamet for seemingly referring to his and Kylie Jenner’s viral outing to a Beyoncé’s concert in 2023.

The 28-year-old actor appeared to comment on the concert during an interview with MTV’s Josh Horowitz last month, while discussing his latest movie musical, Wonka. His remarks came months after he was spotted kissing Jenner while sitting in the audience at the “Halo” singer’s event in Los Angeles.

During the interview with MTV, Horowitz asked Chalamet what his “best concert experience of 2023 was”. While the actor first said that he didn’t think he went to any concerts in 2023, Horowitz stepped in to remind him about his viral appearance at Beyoncé’s concert.

“You went to Beyoncé, that is documented. I will say that,” the TV host noted, before Chalamet briefly recalled his experience at the event.

“That was great, that was great,” he said, with a smile on his face. “Hard to be present.”

Although he didn’t mention that he attended the concert with Jenner, fans were quick to respond to his comments, with quips about how they could be related to his rumoured relationship.

“Hard to be present lol,” one person wrote in the comments of viral Reddit post that featured the interview, shared in a Keeping Up With The Kardashians Reddit forum.

“I assume that he meant he was distracted during the show because of Kylie being there,” another responded to the MTV interview, while a third questioned: “I assumed it was less about Kylie being there and more with the public attention their outing was getting.”

Back in September, the make-up mogul and the Little Women star were spotted chatting during Beyoncé’s concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. A video shared on social media at the time showed the rumoured couple talking and laughing while watching the concert, while other photos showed them kissing.

Days later, the pair were also spotted together at the US Open, where they were pictured engaging in PDA. On 10 September, they were seated in the celebrity section at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City for the men’s finals. One photo showed the reality star grabbing Chalamet’s face and leaning over to kiss the actor, while he wrapped his arm around her.

At the time, the tennis tournament’s official Instagram account even shared a video of Jenner and Chalamet watching the match in “suspense”.

Chalamet and Jenner first sparked romance speculation back in April, after DeuxMoi claimed they were dating. Following the release of the blind item, the internet was instantly sent into a frenzy, with fans sharing their shocked reactions to the unlikely celebrity pairing. The dating rumours also came months after Jenner officially split from Travis Scott, who she shares two children, Stormi, five, and Aire, one, with.

Meanwhile, Chalamet was previously linked to actor Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp, in 2018. However, it was reported the two had broken up in 2020 after more than a year of dating. In addition, he’s been romantically linked to Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, and actor Eiza González.

Jenner and Chalamet have yet to publicly address the dating speculation.

The Independent has contacted their representatives for comment.