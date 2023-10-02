Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tina Knowles is praising her granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter’s talents with a makeup brush.

On Saturday 30 September, the fashion designer took to Instagram, where she revealed that her 11-year-old granddaughter does her makeup.

“Hi! I’m here with the makeup guru, makeup extraordinaire, Miss Blue Ivy Carter,” Knowles, 69, said in the clip, as she stared into a dressing room mirror while Blue gave a wave in the background.

“She just did my makeup. She’s been doing my makeup for years, and I really like it,” the proud grandmother continued.

In the video, she then admitted that there was one aspect of her makeup that she was questioning whether was suitable. “I just don’t know about ... I don’t know if you can see it, but I’ve got, like, little glittery stuff on the top.” Beyoncé’s daughter strongly disagreed with her grandmother’s critique, as she vould be heard in the background saying, “No!”

The praise continued into the post’s caption. “Blue Ivy Carter, never ceases to amaze me. She can draw, she can paint, she can do makeup, she can play the piano and the list goes on!” Knowles wrote.

“She reminds me so much of my multi-talented younger baby girl! @solangeknowles who could do well just about anything she put her mind to ! But I love her makeup. It is so amazing!!!”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cx2FGRcS4q8

After the video was posted, Blue’s mother Beyoncé made the final stop of her Renaissance World Tour on Sunday 1 October in Kansas City, Missouri, which concluded the 42-year-old’s nearly five-month run on the road.

“I want [Blue] to do mine today for the last show! After all we’ve been through,” one of Beyoncé’s dancers, Jonte’ Moaning, suggested in the comments section of Knowles’ post.

Fellow dancer Honey Gonzales added, “Blue knows what she’s doing.”

Blue even impressed her mom’s makeup artist for the Renaissance tour, Rokael Lizama, as he wrote in response, “Blue is magical with the makeup brushes!!!!”

Blue Ivy has been hailed as Beyoncé’s mini-me since she was born, with fans pointing to a recent video taken at the singer’s worldwide Renaissance Tour back in May.

Beyoncé kicked off her first solo tour since 2016 in Stockholm, Sweden, on Wednesday 10 May. In a video from opening night of her Renaissance Tour, the Grammy winner’s 11-year-old daughter is seen standing next to her father, Jay-Z, as they watched Beyoncé perform onstage.

“Manager Ivy was there to make sure everything was running smooth,” one fan jokingly captioned the clip of Blue Ivy, which showed her dressed casually in a black T-shirt with long black braids and hoop earrings.

The video, which was re-posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, instantly went viral, with more than one million views. Many fans in the comments were shocked at how much Blue Ivy has grown over the years, while others couldn’t help but point out how similar she looks to her famous mom.

“Her little side profile just screams mini Bey,” wrote one X user, while another said: “Beyoncé genes really did numbers here.”

“Wow she’s starting to look like her mother,” someone else wrote.