Tina Knowles has shut down rumours that Beyoncé travels with a personal toilet seat while she’s on tour.

The pop star’s mother, 69, spoke to TMZ on Monday (14 August), where she laughed off “ridiculous” theories that her daughter requests her own personal toilet seats as part of her Renaissance tour rider. “That is so ridiculous,” Knowles said, laughing.

The rumour initially began after a photo surfaced from backstage at the singer’s Renaissance tour, in which a large black container labelled “Toilet Seats” was pictured. While speaking outside of Los Angeles International Airport, the fashion designer explained that the box labelled “Toilet Seats” is actually a stand used to place large fans onstage.

She added that the rumour her daughter requests her own custom toilet seat for the bathroom was “too much”.

While Knowles has since dismissed speculation about the lavish alleged tour rider, a source told The Sun earlier this month that the “Cuff It” singer can “literally request anything” while she’s on tour.

“Beyoncé is such an elite performer she can literally request anything,” they said. “Her tour roadies have seen everything so it’s not a great deal for them, but it does raise a smile from people who happen to catch a glimpse of the branded container.”

This isn’t the first time Knowles has shut down rumours about Beyoncé. On 3 August, the mother of two defended her daughter after fans claimed she removed Lizzo’s name from a song while performing in Boston, Massachusetts.

As Beyoncé sang her track, “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” - in which she lists off a number of Black female artists, including Lizzo, Lauryn Hill, Betty Davis, and her sister Solange Knowles - concert-goers noticed that she skipped past Lizzo’s name. Many fans quickly assumed that this was in response to the lawsuit filed against the “About Damn Time” singer, who has been accused by her former dancers of sexual harassment and allegedly fostering a hostile work environment.

However, Knowles replied to a post from The Jasmine Brand on Instagram where she pointed out that Beyoncé also didn’t say the name of her sister, Solange. “She also didn’t say her own sister’s name, y’all should really stop,” Knowles wrote.

In July, Knowles filed for divorce from actor Richard Lawson after eight years of marriage. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Knowles listed their date of separation as Tuesday (25 July), citing irreconcilable differences from the Poltergeist star. The former couple were married in 2015 after being friends for over 30 years. She was previously married to Beyoncé and Solange’s father, Mathew Knowles, from 1980 to 2011.