Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tinder has launched a new “VIP” feature for its “most sought-after” users, which will allow subscribers to message people they haven’t yet matched with for the first time.

The dating app, which first launched in 2000, has introduced an “ultra-premium” service called Tinder Select. The feature will be offered to less than one per cent of users and will allow daters access to brand new features previously unavailable.

However, users will have to fork out a whopping $499 (£409) per month, or $6,000 per year (£4,925), for the invite only service. Tinder has said that only “extremely active” members will be asked to join, with applications opening on a rolling basis.

As part of the premium plan, paying subscribers will be able to message people they’ve not already matched with for the first time.

In addition, Tinder Select members will have their profiles shown to the dating app’s “most sought-after” users.

If asked to apply, users will need to meet the criteria of the company’s “five-point Select Screen”. This includes a verified photo, a biography, five interests, at least four images, and details about what kind of relationship they’re looking for.

Approved members paying the $499 per month fee will be given a special badge on their profile, which they can also hide if they don’t want people to know they paid for the highest tier package.

Tinder has launched its new Select service (Getty Images)

Tinder’s chief product officer Mark Van Ryswyk said: “We know that there is a subset of highly engaged and active users who prioritise more effective and efficient ways to find connections.

“So we engaged in extensive tests and feedback with this audience over the past several months to develop a completely new offering.”

In recent years, invite-only, paid-for dating apps have grown in popularity. Raya, “a private, membership based community” is known for its roster of celebrity clients, and the fact that you can only join after being referred by a current Raya subscriber.

There is also The League, a dating app for “ambitious, career-oriented singles”, which is owned by Tinder’s parent company, Match Group.

This invite-only app uses human matchmakers rather than algorithms to suggest dates, with members paying up to $999.99 (£820.95) per week for membership.