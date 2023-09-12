Woman sick of dating apps uses cardboard sign to look for love

A woman decided to find ‘the one’ in an unconventional way, holding up a cardboard sign which read ‘looking for a husband’.

Karolina Getis, 29, says she didn’t want to “waste time on dating apps” so decided to hit the streets of New York City, US, on September 4.

The idea came to Karolina after discussing dating apps with friends, she jokingly said that she would rather go out into the street with a sign and soon after she followed through.

The 29-year-old started gaining all sorts of attention from men smiling and waving to others taking pictures.

In the end, she was swept off her feet by a man who she says she is now in contact with.