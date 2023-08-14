Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tom Brady “Really” proved to be a Blackpink dad when he was seen at the group’s recent concert with his daughter Vivian.

On 11 August, the retired New England Patriots player accompanied his 10-year-old to the Blackpink show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where he was photographed standing on the floor in a white T-shirt and black baseball cap. The image of him with pursed lips was uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, where it has since been viewed more than 7.9 million times.

The renowned quarterback found the photo hilarious and responded to the viral post with a comment making fun of himself. “This is the most ‘dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert’ picture ever taken,” he wrote next to a string of “laughing face” emoticons.

Brady’s response prompted amusement from his followers, with some agreeing with his assessment of the photo while others praised him for the quality time spent with his daughter.

“Peak dad right here,” one person joked, while another fan said: “All you needed was a fanny pack and the outfit would have been complete.”

“Life is easier when you have a sense of humor about yourself. Nicely done, Tom,” someone else wrote.

Brady shares Vivian and 13-year-old son Benjamin with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son Jack, 15, with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Speaking to People in June, the NFL legend revealed he and his children have plans to spend a lot of time together during the summer. “These kids have a really good summer lined up,” he said. “It’s interesting because there’s so much attached to their friends with their devices and so forth. But I think it’s always a balance between letting them do those things and staying connected with people from Boston and from Tampa and from Costa Rica and from Brazil.”

For his 46th birthday, Brady took Vivian to Africa, exploring the grounds on Safari. He took to Instagram on 8 August to share a slideshow of photos from their adventure together, in which the two could be seen laughing, embracing each other, and greeting the wildlife in front of them. Brady spoke highly of the excursion in his caption, where he noted how important it was to celebrate every relationship and honour beautiful memories.

“This past week of my birthday I have had much time to reflect and be grateful for all the incredible blessings,” he said. “What I have loved most is the people who I have shared the most life changing events with….my children, my family, my loved ones and friends and all of you have added so much to this incredible/adventurous life.”

Recently, Brady has been rumoured to be involved in with Irina Shayk, the 37-year-old Russian supermodel. The pair was spotted in his car on 24 July after a reported weekend-long date at Brady’s house in Los Angeles.

Earlier this summer, Brady was speculated to be hitting it off with Kim Kardashian after they were seen talking closely and being flirty at Michael Rubin’s famed Fourth of July “White Party” in the Hamptons.

The athlete announced his split from Bündchen in October of 2022 following their 13-year marriage.