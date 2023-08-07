Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Gisele Bündchen has returned “recharged” and rejuvenated from a recent trip to Brazil amid rumours her ex-husband Tom Brady has begun a relationship with supermodel Irina Shayk.

On Sunday, Bünchen captioned an Instagram photo album of her trip: “What a magical place! I am so recharged and inspired.”

The first photo of the carousel showed the former Victoria’s Secret Angel swinging in front of a scenic mountainous landscape. Meanwhile, other photos depicted the model petting horses, bike riding, meditating, and sitting by a bonfire.

The supermodel posted her Brazil photo album amid photos of her ex-husband driving Shayk to and from his Los Angeles home and Hotel Bel-Air last month. Besides Shayk, Brady has also been linked to fellow recent divorcée Kim Kardashian, who reportedly is a “friend” who asked Brady for property advice in the Bahamas. Rumours about the athlete and the Skims founder circulated again when they both attended Michael Rubin’s White Party in the Hamptons.

Reese Witherspoon, who is newly divorced as well, was also the subject of Tom Brady romance rumours that were ultimately unfounded. According to Page Six, Brady and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s alleged relationship began at Joe Nahmad’s wedding to Madison Headrick in May, and a “spark” grew from there. The football star then allegedly took Shayk on a “private and ensconced” sushi date in New York City, leading to things ramping up between the pair.

At the time the photos of Brady and Shayk were taken, Bündchen had been celebrating her birthday with her twin sister Pati Bündchen and her 10-year-old daughter Vivian, who she shares with Brady, during a “girl’s trip”.

Brady recently celebrated his birthday last week with Vivian, spending time on a safari. The former New England Patriots quarterback referred to his daughter as his “true love” in the caption of the photos.

Bünchen and the seven-time Super Bowl champion have remained committed to co-parenting their children, including their son Benjamin, 13, since they finalised their divorce last year.

In an October 2022 statement, the athlete said: “We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Since their split, Brady hasn’t been the only one to allegedly move on, as Bündchen was rumoured to have been romantically linked to jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente, and even one of Brady’s friends Jeffrey Soffer. But the supermodel was quick to refute these claims in her March interview with Vanity Fair: “Seeing lies being created all the time about yourself is not easy.”

“I’m a simple girl who wants to be in nature – leave me alone,” she continued, before noting that her career and family are her number one priorities at the moment. “I just want to go do my job and raise my children in peace.”