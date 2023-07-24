Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk have sparked dating rumours after they were spotted together in California over the weekend.

In photos obtained byPages Six, the former NFL star and the supermodel were captured smiling and laughing together as they walked the streets of Los Angeles. During the outing on Friday, Shayk wore an all-white shirt and skirt, and a black sweater tied around her waist, while Brady, who divorced from Gisele Bündchen in 2022, had a green, long-sleeved shirt on.

The pair were also photographed together in a car, with the former quarterback sitting in the driver’s seat and smiling over at Shayk, who was seated in the passenger’s seat. One image appeared to show Brady’s hand placed on Shayk’s face while at a stoplight.

According to a source who spoke to Page Six, Brady picked Shayk up from the Hotel Bel-Air on Friday, before he drove them back to his home in Los Angeles.

The publication also reported that the pair didn’t leave Brady’s house until 9.30am the next morning, with claims that this is when he drove the model back to her hotel.

In addition, a source claimed to People that the rumoured couple “have been in touch for a few weeks,” and that “there is a spark” between the two of them. “There is an attraction,” the source claimed, before adding that the pair “have never been involved romantically before”.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Shayk and Brady for comment.

This’t the first time that the now-rumoured couple has made headlines. Last month, Page Six claimed that Shayk made “a beeline” for Brady, while attending Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick’s wedding in Costa Smeralda, Sardinia. However, Shayk’s representative later denied the report, and described it as “totally fictional”.

Shayk was previously in a four-year relationship with actor Bradley Cooper, who she shares six-year-old daughter Leah with. The pair split in 2019.

Although she’s kept her family life and relationships largely out of the spotlight, she did make a rare comment in March 2021 about raising a child with her ex, as she said that she “never understood” the term co-parenting. “When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 per cent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 per cent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting,” she told Elle at the time.

She also appears to be on amicable terms with Cooper, as she shared a snap of them together on Instagram in August 2022.

Meanwhile, it was first reported in May that Brady was allegedly dating Kim Kardashian. That speculation later heightened when they both attended Michael Rubin’s all-white party for the Fourth of July.

However, two months before the party, a representative for Brady denied the romance rumours to Entertainment Tonight, while a source close to Kardashian added: “Kim and Tom have friends and business partners in common, but they are not dating.”

Rubin later stepped in to claim that there isn’t a romance brewing between Kardashian and Brady. “Honestly, they’re just friends,” he told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “It’s just the crazy rumours that get out there.”

Brady’s rumoured relationship with Shayk comes months after he announced his divorce from Bündchen. While sharing the news on social media in October 2022, he described how he and his ex , who were married for 13 years, would be prioritising their children: son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10.

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” he wrote on Instagram. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the centre of our world in every day. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Along with his children with the model, Brady also shares son John, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.