Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.

On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.

The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.

Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

While Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers was a family affair, Bündchen did not attend the Tampa Bay home opener at Raymond James Stadium. Instead, Brady’s mother Galynn Patricia Brady and his sisters brought the three kids to the game, according to PEOPLE.

"Gisele continues to be dedicated to her kids and is working on personal projects," a source told the outlet after her absence from the game.

The statement comes as Brady’s 13-year marriage to the Victoria’s Secret model continues to make headlines, after Page Six reported that Bündchen was unhappy with Brady’s decision to un-retire from the NFL.

“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids,” a source told the newspaper.

“They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

Earlier this month, the Brazilian supermodel spoke candidly about her plans for the future in an interview with Elle magazine. Bündchen revealed that she’d retired from her own career to support her husband and their family, but feels like she’s “done [her] part,” and that her focus should now be on herself and her aspirations.

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams,” she said.

“Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career - it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”

However, Bündchen acknowledged that she does have her concerns over her husband’s decision to un-retire from the NFL, shortly after he announced his supposed retirement in February.

“Obviously, I have my concerns – this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she said. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”