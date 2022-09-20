Tom Brady says he needs to get his ‘emotions in a good place’ after tablet outburst

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Tom Brady has spoken candidly about his mental health after the NFL star recently had an outburst on the football field.

On 19 September, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback issued an apology for his behaviour after he was spotted throwing a tablet on the sidelines during Sunday night’s football game against the New Orleans Saints.

Following the incident, Brady spoke about getting his emotions in check during Monday’s episode of the Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast. “I’ve gotta be really mindful of that going forward and getting my emotions in a good place so it allows me to be the best player I can be,” he said.

“I think there’s an importance where you can become too overly emotional, which I definitely think I was yesterday. I’ve got to find a better place to be at so I can be at a better place for my teammates,” Brady admitted.

Brady’s candid moment comes as his 13-year marriage to model Gisele Bündchen continues to make headlines. Earlier this month, Page Six reported that the supermodel was unhappy with Brady’s decision to un-retire from the NFL.

“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids,” a source told the newspaper.

“They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

Following the report, Brady accidentally sparked more breakup speculation on 2 September when he revealed he’s been dealing with “personal s***” ahead of the new season.

“It’s all personal, you know. Everyone’s got different situations that they’re dealing with,” said the former New England Patriot upon his return to training camp.

“We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s*** going on, so just gotta figure out life the best you can. It’s a continuous process.”

Brady and Bündchen were married in 2009 and share son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. Brady also shares a 15-year-old son, Jack, with ex Bridget Moynahan.