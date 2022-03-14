Gisele Bündchen has expressed her support for husband Tom Brady after he revealed that he is no longer retiring from professional football.

On Sunday, Brady, who said in February that he would be retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons, announced in an update to fans that he had changed his mind and would be playing another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“These past two months I have realised my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now,” the 44 year old wrote. “I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. Without them, none of this is possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. We have unfinished business.”

The post was met with a message of support from the supermodel, who commented: “Here we go again! Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs!” along with a fire emoji.

Bündchen’s comment comes after she previously applauded her husband’s dedication and career in a lengthy post after his retirement. In February, a day after Brady’s announcement, the 41 year old shared a photo of her husband and their family embracing in a football stadium and wrote: “What a ride @tombrady! So many memories! When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn’t know the first thing about football. But cheering for you and seeing you do what you love most made me learn about this wonderful game to the point that I seriously believed I knew more than the referees!”

The model also reflected on some of the highlights of Brady’s career, as well as the memories they created as a family. Bündchen, who shares daughter Vivian, nine, and son Benjamin, 12, with Brady, who is also father to son Jack, 14, then reflected on the “awe” she feels over the quarterback’s dedication.

Gisele shares support for Tom Brady after he cancels retirement (Instagram)

“I am in awe of your dedication, and of everything you have achieved. You love what you do, and you leave behind a legacy that is a beautiful example for future generations,” she wrote. “You are the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever met. You never once complained over the years about all the bruises and aches and pains.”

At the time, Bündchen concluded the post by reminding her husband that there is “nothing you can’t achieve” and that she will always be there for him.

“I’m as excited as you are for what the future holds!” she added.

Following Brady’s latest career update, others have also shared their happiness over the news of the football player’s return, including his ex Bridget Moynahan, who shared a screenshot of the announcement on Instagram and wrote: “Thank God, I had no idea what I was going to do with my Sundays. Congratulations @tombrady, so proud of you!”