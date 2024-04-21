Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tom Grennan has confirmed that his wedding to long-term partner and fiancée Danniella Carraturo will take place next month, as he completed the London Marathon on Sunday (21 April).

The 28-year-old musician finished the 26.2 mile challenge in three hours and 45 minutes, as he raised money for anti-homelessness charity Shelter.

The “Little Bit of Love” singer got engaged to pilates instructor Carraturo in February 2022, as he previously called her the “woman of my dreams” and his “life”. He had remained evasive about when the couple would get married, insisting they weren’t in a “rush” to go down the aisle.

However, he has now confirmed, a date has been set for next month.

In an interview with the BBC’s Gabby Logan at the finish line of the race, the presenter said: “First of all, a big challenge, you’re getting married next month...” she began.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah,” the singer confirmed.

He went on to descibe his ambitions to complete the formidable Iron Man challenge, a triathlon of races, later in the year, as well as plans for new music to be released.

“Music, Iron Man, marathons...” he joked at the prospect of a jam-packed year, swerving further questions about his relationship which he has tried to keep private in the past.

Grennan confirmed the couple would be getting married next month ( BBC Sport/Alamy )

Finishing the marathon, the singer admitted he had “hit a wall” around the 26km mark.

“Around 26k, I hit the wall and I was like ‘Oh my god’ but I just remembered who I’m running for. I was like no, if I can struggle for this little bit amount of time, I’m running for Shelter. ” he told Logan.

“I just remembered those people who are living in them circumstances and I said, ‘No let’s get out of this hole and make it to the end’. And, what an experience. Keeping that close in my thoughts and in my heart. I’m definitely going to be back.”

Grennan has raised £2,890 for Shelter and said in a post on X/Twitter ahead of the challenge: “I care so much about this charity and the work they do...”

In an accompanying video he added: “Homelessness is at a record high, and it’s one of the most worrying things that’s happening in our country right now. With rent going up, and the cost of living, people are struggling to keep a roof over their heads.”