Tom Holland shares sweet birthday tribute to Zendaya: ‘My birthday girl’

Tom Holland has shared a sweet tribute to his girlfriend Zendaya on her 27th birthday.

On Friday 1 September, The Crowded Room star, 27, took to his Instagram Stories to share photos of the Euphoria actress.

In the first photo, Zendaya can be seen wearing a wetsuit and a snorkel as she sits aboard a boat about to scuba dive. In the photo, the 27 year old holds up a thumbs up as she poses with one hand on her hip.

“My birthday girl,” Holland captioned the photo, along with a heart eyes emoji.

In a second photo shared to Holland’s Instagram Stories, it captures Zendaya from behind as she skips while walking two dogs. In a text caption on the photo, Holland included three heart eye emojis.

The birthday tribute comes after Zendaya recently opened up about her private relationship with Holland, and why she hasn’t let her fame impact her romantic life.

“I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share,” she told Elle in August. “It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

(Tom Holland / Instagram)

(Tom Holland /Instagram)

In June 2022, Zendaya shared a birthday wish of her own to Holland on Instagram, where she posted a black and white photo of the pair. “Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest,” she wrote in the caption.

The couple was most recently spotted together in Oakland, California, where they sported matching jerseys for a charity basketball game.

Holland and Zendaya first met while playing Peter Parker and Michelle “MJ” Jones in the 2016 Marvel film Spider-Man: Homecoming.The two first sparked rumours that they were dating in 2017, but didn’t confirm their romance until July 2021, when photos of them kissing in a car were published.