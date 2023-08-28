Fans love Zendaya and Tom Holland’s matching jerseys during charity basketball game

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans are loving Zendaya and Tom Holland’s matching jerseys, which they wore during a charity basketball game over the weekend.

On 26 August, the beloved celebrity couple attended the opening of a new basketball court at West Oakland Middle School in Oakland, California. Along with Zendaya, the opening of the basketball court was accomplished in collaboration with non-profit organisations Hoopbus and Project Blackboard, whose mission it is to renovate public basketball courts.

In a video shared to TikTok by a fan, Zendaya and Holland were spotted smiling together on the newly painted basketball court. For the occasion, they were wearing matching white and blue jerseys.

The two jerseys - which had “Oakland” written on them - also came with different jersey numbers, as the Euphoria star was sporting number 53, and her boyfriend was wearing number 23. Meanwhile, Zendaya’s jersey read her name, while Holland’s read “Zendaya All Stars”. The footage went on to show Holland playing in the basketball game for the court’s opening, alongside his fellow teammates in white jerseys.

In the comments of the TikTok video, fans went on to applaud Zendaya and Holland’s sweet matching outfits.

“They’re so cute,” one fan wrote, while another wrote: “They make me believe in love.”

Other fans went on to praise Holland for attending the charity event with his girlfriend, as one claimed: “I love that Tom doesn’t go to Hollywood events unless he has to, but happily shows up with Zendaya to community events.”

The photographer covering the opening of the court, Vivid KZ, also took to Instagram to share snaps of the couple as they greeted children from the Oakland community.

“Today was all about the kids and community,” the photographer wrote in the caption. “Thank you @zendaya for the new court.”

Earlier this month, Zendaya spoke candidly about her relationship with Holland, and how her rise to stardom elicited a lack of privacy. “Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” she said, during an interview withElle.

She continued: “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

Holland and Zendaya first met while playing Peter Parker and Michelle “MJ” Jones in the 2016 Marvel film Spider-Man: Homecoming.The two first sparked rumours that they were dating in 2017, but didn’t confirm their romance until July 2021, when photos of them kissing in a car were published.

While the pair have kept many details about their relationship private over the years, Holland recently opened up about the moment his now-girlfriend fell for him. During an interview with Unilad in June, the Spider-Man star shared how his carpentry skills impressed the Dune actor in the early days of their relationship.

“I fixed my girlfriend’s door once really early on in our relationship. I was hanging out at her house and her door was broken. I was like: ‘I’m gonna fix that door for you,’” he said. “And now, we’re in love.”