Zendaya’s hairstylist says she fired nanny for secretly filming client’s appointment

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A celebrity hair stylist has revealed that she fired her nanny after she “violated everyone’s privacy” during a client’s appointment.

Sarah Shears - who’s worked with a number of high-profile clients, including Zendaya and Jason Derulo - recently shared on her Instagram Story that she fired her child’s nanny after she secretly filmed an appointment without her consent.

“It has been brought to my attention that my nanny was filming during a client’s appointment without consent,” she posted on Tuesday 22 August. “She violated everyone’s privacy. She was immediately terminated and I will not tolerate that behaviour in my home or salon environment.

“My goal is to keep all my clients safe and comfortable,” she said.

In a separate post, the hair stylist added: “Also… Looking for a great nanny who won’t do moronic things, hmu.”

While Shears did not name the client she was working with at the time, her Instagram Story was posted on the same day that Euphoria star Zendaya gave Shears a shoutout for her recent haircut.

(Instagram / sarahhshearss)

“Needed a little refresh,” the actor shared on her Instagram Story, tagging Shears’ Instagram account in the corner of her post. In the mirror selfie, Zendaya was seen posing with her phone covering half of her face, so that her newly-cut hair was on full display.

Her shoulder-length bob was styled to the side, with layered fringe and curled ends. The Disney Channel alum was also seen wearing a casual, cropped white T-shirt with belted low-rise jeans. She accessorised the look with a brown suede bag and a green circle pendant necklace from Kizzmet Jewelry.

(Instagram / Zendaya)

This isn’t the first time Zendaya has rocked a bob hairstyle. She unveiled her short haircut back in December, after she had sported long tresses throughout seasons one and two of the HBO drama series, Euphoria. Zendaya showed off her haircut at the Euphoria FYC event at Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles, before debuting the new look on Instagram.

In the Instagram clip, the executive producer was seen playing with her honey brown shoulder-length hair, which was tucked behind her ears. Many fans and friends rushed to the comment section, where they gushed over Zendaya’s chic look.

Her Euphoria co-star, Storm Reid, wrote: “Ridiculous.”

Singer Kelly Rowland commented, “Giving me 90s grunge!,” while designer Vera Wang said: “YOUCAPTUREITALL!!!!!! Anyway you are! XXV.”