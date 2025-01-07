Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wedding bells are ringing for Zendaya and Tom Holland.

On Monday (January 6), a family source confirmed that the pair of four years are officially engaged.

According to TMZ, the 28-year-old Uncharted star proposed to the Euphoria lead, whose full name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, in the week between Christmas and New Year’s. Holland supposedly planned an intimate date for just the two of them at one of Zendaya’s family homes.

The Independent has contacted representatives for both parties.

Rumors of their engagement swirled last night (January 5) at the 2025 Golden Globes after the Challengers lead posed with a cushion-cut center diamond ring on her ring finger in front of the paparazzi.

Though Holland was absent from the event, eagle-eyed fans spotted the unique piece of jewelry on Zendaya’s left hand that didn’t quite fit with the rest of her massive Bvlgari accessories.

open image in gallery Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged, according to multiple reports ( Getty Images for SiriusXM )

The news of Holland’s proposal comes years after they were first introduced on the set of the 2017 film, Spider-Man: Homecoming. In 2021, the happy couple appeared to be more than just friends and co-stars when they were caught kissing in the car. But since then, both Holland and Zendaya have held off on sharing details on their relationship except for a few comments and social media posts.

While we wait for the pair’s first official comments about their engagement, here is a timeline of Holland and Zendaya’s relationship over the years.

2016: Zendaya and Tom Holland meet

In 2016, the two on-screen stars were introduced as they began filming for Spider-Man: Homecoming, with Holland playing the Marvel hero and Zendaya starring as his love interest, MJ. At the time, both had shared several images together on their Instagrams, boasting about working with one another and spending time hanging out behind-the-camera.

open image in gallery Zendaya and Tom Holland at a photocall for ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ in 2017 ( Getty Images )

2017: Tom Holland addresses his relationship with Zendaya for the first time

Amid speculation the two were dating, Holland opened up about his friendship with the former Disney Channel star in a red carpet interview outside a Spider-Man premiere in June 2017. “We are like the best of friends. She’s so great and amazing,” he said. “I’m a little worried (about dealing with fame but) Zendaya is super famous and she’s been through this and I just call her up and say, ‘How do I manage being famous?’ I’m very glad I have a friend like her.”

Holland did not directly address the rumors about them dating. Instead, he and Zendaya poked fun at the situation online, joking about the fact people thought they’d vacationed together.

“Wait wait... my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven’t been on a vacation in years! Hbu?” the Dune actor tweeted at Holland, to which he asked: “Does the press tour count?”

Speaking to Variety in August, Zendaya said she and Holland were platonic friends.

“We are friends. He’s a great dude,” she told the outlet. “He’s literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we’ve had to do press tours together. There’s very few people that will understand what that’s like at 20 years old.”

But, by December 2017, Holland had reportedly been introduced to Zendaya’s parents at a steakhouse in New York City.

June 2019: Tom Holland denies the dating rumors again

open image in gallery Zendaya and Tom Holland at the ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ premiere party in 2019 ( Getty Images )

In conversation with ELLE, the actor shot down speculation that he was romantically involved with Zendaya once again even though they’d been consistently shouting each other out on social media and spending birthdays together.

The star called himself a “relationship person,” but clarified he wasn’t actually seeing anyone special at the moment. “I’m not the fleeting type at all; it’s not my way of life,” he said.

From August to July 2020, the whispers about Holland and Zendaya subsided as Zendaya was photographed on vacation with her Euphoria co-star, Jacob Elordi, and Holland posted a picture of actor Nadia Parkes on his Instagram.

July 2021: Tom Holland and Zendaya are caught kissing

Holland and Zendaya were spotted in an intimate act for the first time in June 2021.

As seen in pictures obtained by Page Six, the duo locked lips while waiting at a red light in Holland’s Audi sports car. What’s more, both were caught leaving Zendaya’s mother’s house in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles that day, carrying items from the house to the car.

Zendaya and Holland accompanied one another to their friend’s wedding a month later. A leaked photograph from the event showed Zendaya snuggling into Holland as he rested his hand on her’s.

November 2021: Tom Holland and Zendaya talk about keeping their relationship private

Holland spoke to GQ in November 2021 about wanting to maintain his privacy after their PDA moment was shared without permission.

open image in gallery Tom Holland and Zendaya at the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ premiere in Los Angeles ( Getty Images )

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” he told the outlet.

Zendaya went on say that she, too, wanted their love to be kept between them. “The equal sentiment is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own,” she said in the GQ interview.

“I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”

September 2022: Zendaya calls Tom Holland her ‘boyfriend’

Zendaya reaffirmed Holland was her boyfriend in an interview with E! News.

After accepting an Emmy for her performance as Rue in Euphoria, Zendaya was asked who she’d texted to share the happy news. “Well, I didn’t have to text my mom because my mom was already there, she’s here tonight, which is very special. And I texted my boyfriend,” she told the journalist.

March 2023: Zendaya is seen wearing a ring with Tom Holland’s initials

Eagle-eyed fans noticed Zendaya had donned a ring with “TH” engraved on the top thanks to her manicurist’s Instagram Story. Holland was soon-after spotted wearing pants stitched with the letter “Z” on the back.

January 2024: Tom Holland confirms he and Zendaya are still together

Worry struck when Zendaya suddenly cleared her social media account, unfollowing every single person she’d friended on there including Holland in January 2024. Concerned fans thought her cleared page was a sign that the two had parted ways.

Holland set the record straight in a January 12 video shared by TMZ, saying he and Zendaya are “absolutely not” broken up.

open image in gallery Zendaya and Tom Holland at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California ( Getty Images )

December 2024: Tom Holland spends the holidays with Zendaya’s family

During an appearance on the Dish podcast before the 2024 holiday season started, Holland opened up about spending time with Zendaya’s family and hinted at his future plans.

“I’m going to be in America this year,” he said, adding: “I’ll be with my girlfriend’s family, which is fun.

“I think what we’d like to start doing is, rather than like spending it with each family, each year is bring the families together,” he continued. “That’s what I think we want to do next time. This time, since we’re both actors, we’re terrible at organizing things, so it hasn’t happened yet.”

January 2025: Sources confirm Tom Holland and Zendaya are engaged

open image in gallery Zendaya poses with a diamond ring on her ring finger at the 2025 Golden Globes ( Getty Images )

In the wake of all the engagement buzz after Zendaya not-so-subtly flashed a diamond ring on her ring finger at the 2025 Golden Globes, People and TMZ shared the news that Holland and Zendaya have made plans to tie the knot, citing sources close to them.

The confirmation came after a Los Angeles Times reporter asked the star outright if she was engaged at the Globes.

The actor “smiled coyly and shrugged her shoulders mysteriously,” wrote the LA Times journalist.