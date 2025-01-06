Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zendaya and Tom Holland are officially engaged, according to multiple reports.

Last night (January 5), the Euphoria star arrived at the 2025 Golden Globes with a massive diamond on her ring finger, sparking immediate speculation that she and her boyfriend of four years had got engaged.

Citing sources, People and TMZ reported Monday that Holland proposed at one of Zendaya’s family homes over the holidays.

The Independent has contacted the pair’s representatives for comment.

The reported confirmation comes after a Los Angeles Times reporter asked the star outright if she was engaged at the Globes on Sunday.

The actor “smiled coyly and shrugged her shoulders mysteriously,” wrote the LA Times journalist.

Outside The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Zendaya silently posed for the cameras, flashing a cushion-cut center diamond set on a thin band that didn’t seem to fit with the rest of her jewelry. The ring on her left hand wasn’t featured in the press release detailing the diamonds she wore by Bvlgari.

open image in gallery Zendaya’s diamond rings on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet ( Getty Images )

Zendaya and Holland met while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming in which Holland starred as the superhero and Zendaya played his love interest, MJ. The two have notoriously kept the details of their relationship under wraps, though they’ve showed each other love and support on social media over the years.

Fans were sent into a frenzy online when they spotted the ring on Zendaya’s left hand with many frantically questioning whether the star was hard-launching her new relationship status.

X/Twitter user @ainsley_plauche asked: “Ummmm engagement ring reveal!!??”

Meanwhile, @boredandtiredk begged for confirmation. They wrote: “I KINDA need answers for this cuz…this ring Zendaya is wearing is giving nothing BUT engagement imma be real…”

Other fans were convinced the jewelry on her left hand was an engagment ring, arguing the design and setting didn’t fit the aesthetic of the rest of her ensemble.

User @beccatawney said: “...and it doesn’t match the rest of the jewelry she’s wearing.”

The ring on Zendaya’s right hand appeared more glamorous like a statement piece — big and bulky — compared to the modest piece on the opposite hand.

“She’s well aware of the significance of the left ring finger,” another person online commented.

open image in gallery Zendaya at the Gothams 34th annual film awards in December 2024 ( Getty Images )

The Challengers star was last photographed out in early December 2024 with a different diamond ring on the middle finger of her left hand.