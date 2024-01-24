Tom Holland praises Zendaya after she debuts new hairstyle at Paris Fashion Week

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tom Holland has sweetly shown his support for his girlfriend Zendaya after she debuted her new hairdo at Paris Fashion Week.

The 27-year-old actor took to his Instagram Story on 23 January to share the snap of the singer, in which she could be seen attending the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2024 show. During the event on 22 January, Zendaya debuted her new hair style of short, choppy bangs.

When sharing the photo of his girlfriend on his Instagram on Tuesday, Holland simply captioned it with three heart-eyed emojis.

In a second post, he also shared a video that photographer Bilal Zagaoui took of Zendaya at the show, which was held at Place Vendôme in Paris, France. Holland poked fun at how much he enjoyed the footage of his partner in the caption, writing: “This was made for me,” along with a laughing face emoji.

For the fashion show, Zendaya wore a black high-neck shirt and matching skirt, which was scrunched at the waist. Her skirt also had a long train attached to it, while she paired her outfit with black heels.

Holland’s sweet post for his girlfriend comes weeks after he had to dispel breakup rumours. When approached by a TMZ reporter in Los Angeles on 12 January, he was asked to clear up any speculation that he and the Challengers star had split, since she had recently unfollowed everyone on Instagram, including her boyfriend.

In response, Holland quickly clarified that the breakup rumours weren’t true, saying: “No, absolutely not.”

Last year, Zendaya also had to make some clarifications about her relationship, denying rumours that she was engaged. In September 2023, she posted a selfie on Instagram where she appeared to be wearing a pearl ring, prompting fans to guess that she and Holland were tying the knot.

However, the Disney Channel alum quickly silenced the engagement rumours in a since-removed Instagram video, saying: “I can’t post anything, you guys. I posted it for my hat. Like not for the ring on my right hand, you guys, seriously.”

“You think that’s how I would drop the news? You think, like, what,” she quipped. In a follow-up post, she then shared a full-body picture, which featured a Golden State Warriors hat and the ring reflected in the body of a car. Her caption read: “Let me just put the full body back so y’all can relax lmao.”

Zendaya and Holland first sparked rumours that they were dating in 2017, after starring in Spider-Man: Homecoming together. However, they didn’t confirm their romance until July 2021, when photos of them kissing in a car were published. Aside from the occasional outings and social media posts about each other, the couple have continued to keep their relationship largely out of the spotlight.

They’ve also both been vocal about keepping their romance private, as Holland told The Hollywood Reporter in June 2022: “Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

Meanwhile, Zendaya also spoke to Elle in August 2023 about the lack of privacy she’s experienced during her relationship. She specified that while she appreciated the love and interest from her fanbase, she’s adopted a “you get what you get mentality” in terms of divulging specifics about her relationships.

“I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share,” the Euphoria star explained. “It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”