People are praising Tom Holland and Zendaya as couple goals after the actor stopped an interview to watch his co-star and girlfriend arrive on the red carpet at the world premiere of their new film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The sweet moment took place during Monday’s event while the Spider-Man star was in the midst of a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight.

In a video of the interview, Holland can be seen being asked a question about the physical demands from the movie, only for the question to be interrupted by screaming from fans.

The loud cheering prompted the 25-year-old actor to turn towards the noise with a smile, before he told the interviewer: “I think Zendaya just showed up. That sounds like Zendaya just showed up.”

Holland then tried to look past the crowd on the red carpet in an attempt to spot his co-star, before turning fully towards the source of the cheering as the interviewer stood by his side.

After a few moments of silence, Holland asked: “Where?” before realising that Zendaya had gone inside, at which point he resumed the interview.

On Twitter, the moment was met with approval from fans of the couple, with many describing the actor’s eagerness to see his girlfriend as the “cutest thing ever”.

“OKAY the video of Tom Holland stopping his interview at the NWH red carpet event just to see Zendaya arrive is the CUTEST F***ING THING,” one person tweeted.

Another person, who appeared to be in attendance, captured the moment from a different angle and shared it on Twitter, where they wrote: “Tom looking for Zendaya when we started yelling she was here, I’m dying he was smiling so big.”

The clip, which has been viewed more than 159,000 times, sparked renewed praise for the couple, with one viewer writing: “I love them. I love them so much.”

“My heart is exploding,” another fan wrote, while someone else added: “He’s so smitten, I love it.”

While Holland was unsuccessful in his attempt to get a first glimpse of Zendaya, the pair later posed together on the red carpet, with the Euphoria star, 25, opting for a beige and black gown that was custom-made by Valentino and covered in sparkly cobwebs for the event.

Zendaya and Tom Holland pose together on red carpet (Getty Images)

The actor paired the outfit with a black lace mask that resembled the one worn by Holland in the film.

The couple, who never officially confirmed their relationship, but who have been spotted together on a number of occasions and photographed by paparazzi kissing, first sparked dating rumours in 2017 after appearing in Spiderman: Homecoming together.

Holland appeared to address their relationship, and the photos, while speaking with GQ for the publication’s Men of the Year issue in November, during which he described the lack of privacy as one of the “downsides” of fame.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” he said. “We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don’t think it’s about not being ready. It’s just that we didn’t want to.”