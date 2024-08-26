Support truly

A woman has confirmed claims she kissed Tommy Fury while he was in a relationship with Molly-Mae Hague.

The former Love Island couple, who share a one-year-old daughter, Bambi, and were engaged to be married, announced their split on 14 August after five years of dating. Fury immediately faced infidelity allegations following the shock split, which he has denied.

Milla Corfixen, a 20-year-old jewellery assistant who holidayed in Ohrid, North Macedonia, at the same time as Fury, 25, has since confirmed that she kissed the professional boxer in a nightclub.

Corfixen had previously denied claims she had been involved with Fury but shared an Instagram post on Sunday (25 August) revealing her interaction with the Love Island star.

The Danish native, who has deleted all of her Instagram posts due to “hate and nasty comments” explained she “only shared a kissing nothing else” with Fury.

“If I’d known about Molly-Mae, I would never have kissed him back,” she said.

The Independent has contacted Fury’s representatives for comment.

open image in gallery A woman has claimed she kissed Tommy Fury in a nighclub while he was in a relationship with his former fiancée Molly-Mae Hague ( Instagram: @mollymae )

Fury has previously hit back at “false allegations” that he cheated on his ex-fiancée, with his representatives telling The Mirror he was “horrified” by the claims and was seeking legal advice.

Sources had claimed to The US Sun that when Hague asked Fury if he cheated he “didn’t deny it” and allegedly moved out of their home in Cheshire shortly afterwards.

On August 14, Hague – who met her now-ex on season five of ITV2’s Love Island in 2019 – took to her Instagram Story to share the news of their breakup with her followers.

“Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this,” she began the statement. “After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.”

open image in gallery Hague announced her split from Fury after five years of dating earlier this month ( YouTube )

“I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end,” she continued. “I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.”

Shen thanked her fans “for the love” they’ve shown her and Fury throughout the last five years, adding: “You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all.”

While Hague didn’t reveal why she and Fury split, she asked her followers to “kindly respect [her] privacy over this difficult time”.