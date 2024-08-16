Tommy Fury hits back at ‘false allegations’ he cheated on ex-fiancée Molly-Mae Hague

Support truly

Love Island star Tommy Fury has hit back at “false allegations” that he cheated on his ex-fiancée, Molly-Mae Hague.

The 25-year-old professional boxer’s representative addressed the rumors about his relationship in a statement to The Mirror on August 15, one day after he and Hague announced their breakup. The representative noted that while there are claims that Fury cheated on his partner of five years, they are not true.

“Tommy is horrified by the false allegations of cheating being circulated by the media and he’s consulting his lawyers,” Fury’s representative said.

Fury’s comments come one day after sources claimed to The US Sun that Hague’s ex-fiancé was unfaithful. One source, who identified as a friend of Hague but did not share their name, claimed the influencer was “told [Fury] had cheated on her with a Danish woman he’d met while he was away in Macedonia.”

The source also alleged that when the reality star confronted Fury – who shares a one-year-old daughter, Bambi, with Hague – and asked him if he cheated, he “didn’t deny it.” Fury then allegedly moved out of their home.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Hague and Fury for comment.

On August 14, Hague – who met her now-ex on season five of ITV2’s Love Island in 2019 – took to her Instagram Story to share the news of their breakup. “Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this,” she began the statement. “After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.”

open image in gallery Molly-Mage Hague and Tommy Fury ( Instagram: @mollymae )

“I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end,” she continued. “I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.”

Shen thanked her fans “for the love” they’ve shown her and Fury throughout the last five years, adding: “You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all.”

While Hague didn’t reveal why she and Fury split, she asked her followers to “kindly respect [her] privacy over this difficult time.”

Fury later made a statement of his own regarding the split. “I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship,” he said. “The past five years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi, and I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority. Please respect our privacy, and our families’ privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time.”

In September 2022, Hague and Fury announced they were expecting their first child together. The former couple welcomed their daughter, Bambi, in January 2023. Fury proposed to the PrettyLittleThing brand ambassador in July last year.

Only days before announcing her split, Hague claimed in a YouTube video that she was “solo-parenting” while Fury was busy with an audiobook project.

“I, to be honest with you, have been not feeling… like, I mean this week has just been a lot of emotions,” she began the vlog, explaining how she’s struggled to find a work-life balance as a parent. “He’s done it now, and I’m so proud of him because I know that was a really big deal to him, but I have been solo parenting pretty much the entire week. Actually I’ve been solo parenting for like, two weeks now, basically because Tommy’s just been so busy.”

The reality star continued: “When he’s home from doing work and stuff, he’s so incredible and so helpful. I can’t say any different. Like, he’s such an incredible dad. But I have been this week, like, just really… mum life has been mum life-ing.”