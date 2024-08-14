Support truly

Molly-Mae Hague claimed she was “solo parenting” her daughter Bambi just days before she and Tommy Fury announced their split.

On her popular YouTube channel, which has 1.86m subscribers, the 25-year-old Love Island star often gives fans regular updates on her life – from her relationship milestones to the ups and downs of parenting. However, in a video posted to her YouTube channel just last week, Hague admitted that she was alone taking care of her one-year-old daughter, Bambi – who she shares with Fury – while her fiancé was busy with work.

“I, to be honest with you, have been not feeling… like, I mean this week has just been a lot of emotions,” she began the vlog, explaining how she’s struggled to find a work-life balance as a parent.

While Fury – who is a professional boxer – had his hands tied up in an audiobook project, Hague was left to pick up the parenting slack. Speaking to the camera, she noted that the past week had been the most “intense” of her life.

“He’s done it now, and I’m so proud of him because I know that was a really big deal to him, but I have been solo parenting pretty much the entire week,” Hague said. “Actually I’ve been solo parenting for like, two weeks now, basically because Tommy’s just been so busy.”

The Love Island fan favorite continued: “When he’s home from doing work and stuff, he’s so incredible and so helpful. I can’t say any different. Like, he’s such an incredible dad. But I have been this week, like, just really… mum life has been mum life-ing.”

While Hague noted that her recent struggles were normal, she explained that she wanted to share the challenges she was facing in hopes that others would see themselves in her. “I feel like we’re going through a little bit of a challenging phase,” she said. “Not only with Bambi, but also just with me and trying to juggle a lot.”

She admitted that the stress of “solo parenting,” as well as prepping for a photoshoot for one of her recently-launched businesses, was taking a toll on her. However, tensions seemingly came to a boiling point between the couple, as Hague announced on August 14 that they were breaking up.

“Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this,” Hague wrote in a post shared to her Instagram Story on Wednesday. “After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.”

“I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end,” she continued. “I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.”

She thanked fans “for the love you have shown us over the last five years,” noting: “You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all.”

Fury, also 25, posted his own Instagram Stories statement over a black background.

“I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship,” he wrote. “The past five years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi, and I will be forever thanksful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority.”

Both Hague and Fury requested that fans respect their privacy during the difficult time.