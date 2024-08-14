Molly-Mae Hague announces split from Tommy Fury after five years together

Support truly

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have broken up after five years together. The formerly engaged couple, who share one child together, were runners-up during season five of Love Island.

The 25-year-old influencer took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 14, to share the news of their shocking break up. “Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this,” Hague began the statement. “After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.”

“I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end,” she continued. “I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.”

The reality TV star thanked her fans “for the love you have shown us over the last five years,” adding: “You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all.”

While Hague didn’t reveal a reason for their split, she asked her followers to “kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time” as she attempted to “navigate” the break up.

open image in gallery Molly-Mae Hague announces split from Tommy Fury after five years ( Instagram / @mollymae )

“I’ll be back when it feels right,” she concluded, signing off the statement: “Molly-Mae x”

Fury, also 25, later made his own statement regarding the split. Taking to Instagram Stories, the professional boxer wrote over a black screen: “I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship.”

“The past five years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi, and I will be forever thanksful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority,” Fury said.

He echoed Hague’s statement by asking for privacy as “we navigate our way through this difficult time.”

open image in gallery Tommy Fury makes statement about Molly-Mae Hague split ( Instagram / @tommyfury )

The pair met in 2019 while competing on season five of ITV’s Love Island. In September 2022, Hague and Fury announced they were expecting their first child together. The former couple welcomed their daughter, Bambi, in January 2023.

Fury proposed to the PrettyLittleThing brand ambassador in July last year, four years after meeting on the popular reality dating series. Since then, however, rumors have swirled surrounding the couple.

Last December, Hague addressed speculation that she and Fury had split after he was filmed with a woman at a nightclub. The influencer was also briefly seen without her engagement ring, later admitting in a YouTube video that she has been “going through it.”

In response to the break up rumors, Hague simply told her fans at the time: “I really don’t care what is said about me, Tommy, my relationship.”