Molly-Mae Hague admits she is ‘going through it’ in tearful personal update

Molly-Mae Hague teared up and admitted she has been “going through it” as she updated fans in her latest blog.

The influencer, 24, returned to YouTube on Friday 8 December, having taken a three-week break from sharing content on her channel.

In the closing moments of the video, the former Love Island contestant got emotional and admitted she wasn’t “mentally or emotionally” in a place to film.

“Guys, I don’t really know what to come on here and tell you right now. I know how bad I look. Trust me, however bad I look, I feel 20 times worse,” Hague said.

“I have been going through it in more ways than one.”